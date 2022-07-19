Djed Spence’s first words after transfer from Middlesbrough to Tottenham Hotspur confirmed

Djed Spence has said it is a dream come true to play for a big club like Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after his move from Middlesbrough was confirmed.

Spurs announced his capture this morning, with the young wing-back set to join the club for an initial £12.5 million, that can rise further with add-ons, reportedly.

The 21-year-old becomes Spurs’ sixth signing of the summer and joins on a contract that will see him remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2027.

“To play in the Premier League at a big club like Tottenham Hotspur is a dream come true.” Spence told Spurs club media.

“Just thankful that I’ve got here and I’m going to get the opportunity to play for the club.

“Everyone wants to play in the Premier League – as a kid you watch it – it was a target of mine and a big club, Champions League football, and obviously you’ve got some of the best players here. It’s a privilege to be here.”

Adding further, Spence went on to outline what Spurs fans can expect from him next season.

“I bring excitement, skill, speed,” he added.

“I just want to excite the fans and play well.”

Spurs kick off their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a home match against Southampton on the 6th August.

The Verdict

It is going to be really exciting to see how Djed Spence develops at Spurs over the next few years coming off the back of an impressive Championship campaign.

It may be that he has to be patient for starting opportunities, but given Spurs will be in European competition next term, he will get his chances to impress.

Working under Antonio Conte will certainly do no harm, either, with the Italian well known for utilising wing-backs in his system.

It sounds as though Spence’s aim has always been Premier League football and he is there.

He now moves onto the next exciting chapter in his career.