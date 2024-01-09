Highlights Djed Spence is set to join Genoa on loan until the end of the season as part of Tottenham's efforts to sign Radu Dragusin.

Spence's time at Leeds United was cut short due to injuries and concerns over his attitude.

The move to Genoa provides Spence with a fresh start and the opportunity for regular playing time to revive his career.

Former Leeds United loanee Djed Spence is set to join Genoa on loan until the end of the season, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on X.

Spence returned to Tottenham last week after Leeds terminated his loan and the North London club are set to use the right-back as a bargaining chip this month. It's reported that the former Leeds loanee will join Italian club Genoa on loan until the end of the season as part of Spurs' efforts to sign Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin.

It's a win-win for Spurs as they are able to sign Dragusin for a fixed fee of €25m with €5 potential add-ons, while they get Spence off their books and put him in the shop window ahead of a potential permanent move next summer - it was reported by the Mail that immediately after Leeds sent Spence back to North London that he was on the transfer list.

It's fair to say that Spence has found life tough at Spurs and a move away from North London is absolutely vital if he's to reignite his career that looked so promising before the move in the summer of 2022.

Djed Spence's time at Leeds United

Spence's move to Leeds United was seen as a major coup for the Yorkshire-based side and the former Middlesbrough right-back looked as if he could make a real difference in the club's bid for promotion.

However, thanks to injuries, the defender only managed seven appearances for the Whites, starting just five games. In his last game as a Leeds player, Spence was left on the bench for the club's 3-0 win over Birmingham and shortly after, the club announced that they were terminating his loan spell.

There have long been concerns over the 23-year-old's attitude, with Leeds boss Daniel Farke appearing to question his attitude and professionalism after sending him back to Spurs.

He said, via the Daily Mail, "Listen, in the summer we came here in order to create and to bring new values and to create a new culture within the club and when we speak about a player if he's on here on a permanent or a loan deal, we have expectations and these expectations are in several topics important.

"Obviously it's important, the potential and the quality of the player but also it's professionalism, it's discipline, it's workload on and off the pitch and also the soft skills, so also if he's positive and committed, good for the group and engaged with these topics, paint then more or less a picture."

Djed Spence's potential move to Genoa

The move to Genoa should provide the England U21 international with a fresh start on foreign soil. The most important thing for Spence is playing regular football and Spurs will be hoping this move will provide him with the opportunity to do so.

Djed Spence's senior career by appearances - Transfermarkt Club Appearances Middlesbrough 70 Nottingham Forest (Loan) 46 Rennes (Loan) 10 Leeds United (Loan) 7 Tottenham Hotspur 6

After just seven appearances so far this season, and 16 last season for Spurs and Rennes, it means that Spence has played just 23 games since winning the play-off final with Nottingham Forest in May 2022.

At the age of 23, the right-back needs to be playing far more often than that, and a move from Spurs is certainly the right option at this stage of his career. With his contract at Tottenham not expiring until 2027, Spurs will be hoping a positive spell at Genoa will put him in the shop window ahead of a potential permanent move this summer.