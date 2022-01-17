Djed Spence to Arsenal: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Despite the fact that the transfer window has now been open for a considerable amount of time, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has yet to bolster their squad.

One of the players who has recently been linked with a potential switch to the Emirates is Djed Spence.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing the right-back whilst AS Roma and Inter Milan are also believed to be keeping tabs on Spence.

Currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, it is understood that the 21-year-old’s parent-club Middlesbrough will only be looking to part ways with if they receive a bid in the region of £10m.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether this would be a good move for Arsenal whilst we also assess whether he would start for the Gunners and cast an eye over what he offers as a player.

Is this a good potential move?

In terms of a long-term investment, this could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Arsenal as Spence still has plenty of time left in his career to maximise his potential.

However, when you consider the right-back has already featured for Middlesbrough and Forest this season, he will be unable to make an immediate impact for the Gunners as players are only allowed to play for two clubs over the course of a season.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.96 in the Championship for the Reds, Spence has demonstrated that he is more than capable of setting this division alight and thus it may not take him too long to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Would he start?

If Spence joins the Gunners, he may find it difficult to displace Takehiro Tomiyasu in the club’s starting eleven next season as the Japan international has produced a host of assured displays at right-back.

In the 16 Premier League appearances that he has made for Arsenal, Tomiyasu has produced 1.9 tackles per game, 2.7 clearances per fixture and has won 2.7 aerial duels (as per WhoScored).

Whereas Spence may be able to offer more of an attacking presence than Tomiyasu, he will need to step up to the mark in a defensive sense if he is to earn a regular spot in Arsenal’s side.

What does he offer?

Spence has illustrated this season that he is not afraid to take the game to his opponents as he has completed 1.8 dribbles per game during his time at the City Ground.

The Forest loanee has also improved in a defensive sense this season as he has made 1.6 tackles per game for his current side, 1.6 interceptions per fixture and has won 1.1 aerial duels.

If the defender does indeed seal a move to Arsenal, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he ends up taking his game to new heights under the guidance of Arteta who has already had a profound impact on the development of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.