Djed Spence starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Cardiff on Sunday

Nottingham Forest are on a high after a midweek mauling of Barnsley and with another clash against a relegation-threatened side in Cardiff at the weekend, they will fancy their chances of a similar result.

Forest have been superb since Steve Cooper took the reins at the club and they’re now unbeaten in their last three Championship fixtures to boot.

They’ve snuck up the second tier table and despite initially looking like candidates for the drop again, the change in management has led to them now vying for a play-off place. In fact, a win at the weekend could see them storm into the top six.

They’ve looked a lot more like the Forest of old – and they’ll want to ensure that they are well in with a shout of a play-off spot come the end of the weekend. With that in mind then, who could start for the club against Cardiff?

They often say don’t change a winning side, but Nottingham Forest might do just that this weekend. With Jack Colback not a natural left-back – although he has proven he can fill in there if needs be – the chance to play him back in the centre again and bringing Max Lowe into the mix on the left instead could mean a switch up from Steve Cooper.

Upfront should look fairly similar again though, with the goal-grabbing Lewis Grabban given the main strikers role with the exciting Brennan Johnson on the right and Keinan Davis on the left. James Garner in the centre can dictate the play for them and they’ll be getting the most out of Djed Spence on the right while they have him.

At the back, Brice Samba is fine to carry on inbetween the sticks, even if he did have a nasty bang to the head last weekend. As for the backline, that too should remain fairly similar.