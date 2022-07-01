Djed Spence set for Tottenham medical as Middlesbrough man nears Riverside exit

Djed Spence is set to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move from Middlesbrough to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the Mirror, a transfer agreement is close to being reached between the two clubs.

Spence is hoping to swap the Championship for the Premier League following a standout season while on loan with Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year old is subject to a transfer sum that could be worth between £15 to 16 million.

He would be the club’s fifth transfer signing of the summer as the North London side look to close the gap to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Spence will join Fraser Forster, Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma at White Hart Lane.

The full back played a crucial role in Steve Cooper’s side last season as they gained promotion to the top flight for the first time since 1999.

It was believed that the Reds were ready to swoop in for the defender if Spurs’ attempts to sign Spence collapsed.

However, despite some protracted discussions over the transfer figures involved, it is believed that a deal is now close to being completed.

The Verdict

Spence will still be on holiday following his extended season having played for the England underage international side.

That should mean there is no rush to get the player into the team for pre-season as he is likely not set to return until a week or two after the rest of the squad.

But wrapping up the deal quickly will still be a boost for Antonio Conte, who will want to build a squad capable of competing in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Boro will also be happy with how this has played out as they are set to receive a big transfer fee for a player who has not been crucial to Chris Wilder’s squad since his arrival midway through last season.