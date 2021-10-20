Djed Spence sends three-word message following Nottingham Forest comeback v Bristol City

In one of the most incredible comebacks in recent memory, Nottingham Forest left it very, very late away at Bristol City to extend their winning run under new head coach Steve Cooper.

The Reds had won three matches on the bounce going into last night’s match with the Robins and they were unbeaten in five after the dismissal of Chris Hughton as manager.

That run though was in danger of being ended thanks to a first half effort from teenager Alex Scott for Nigel Pearson’s side, and it looked to be giving them all three points for the first time at home this season.

However a 91st minute penalty from Lyle Taylor gave Forest a slim chance of all three points, and less than minute later it was Taylor once again who bundled the ball home to secure an incredibly unlikely three points for Cooper’s side.

It was pretty unbelievable and one Forest player who has given his reaction to the late show at Ashton Gate is wing-back Djed Spence, who tweeted a three-word message with his thoughts on what had transpired.

The Verdict

Forest fans are probably all feeling how Spence is after seeing what happened in the final moments last night.

Things like that only happen to teams who are high in confidence and right now under Steve Cooper, Nottingham Forest are definitely firing on all cylinders.

The way they were able to attack Bristol City straight from kick-off following Taylor’s penalty just showed that they are exuding confidence and it’s a massive change from the Hughton days where they struggled to even get shots away.

Fans are fully enjoying football once again at the City Ground and at this rate, Forest may be in the play-off places very soon if they carry on this good form.