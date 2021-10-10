Djed Spence sends passionate message to Nottingham Forest fans after early season impact

Djed Spence was a surprise arrival at Forest on transfer deadline day but it’s one that has certainly worked out for both parties.

The young right-back has been in fantastic form for the Reds since signing on loan from Middlesbrough and has impressed supporters so far.

The defender isn’t shy about showcasing his skills and emotions on the pitch and has praised Forest supporters for helping give him an “extra boost”.

There have been a number of occasions where Spence has interacted with the crowd to get them going, geeing up the supporters in the recent win against Huddersfield.

He told Nottinghamshire Live: “I’m just a passionate guy. I love winning and wear my heart on my sleeve. If I can get the fans going, I will.

“That’s just how I show my emotion. It gives you an extra boost to be playing in front of fans again. It’s a good feeling.”

Spence went onto praise the impact the crowd on his game when he’s playing: “You score a goal and you hear the crowd roar, it makes you want to score again. Or you’re winning a game 2-1 and are defending for your lives, but the crowd is screaming and shouting, pushing you.

“It gives you a better feeling when you are playing to have the fans there. The fans are very loud at the City Ground and I could hear them. It’s great that they are behind us.”

The full-back will be hoping to impress those Forest fans once again next Saturday, as they host Blackpool at The City Ground when the Championship action resumes after the October international break.

The Verdict

Spence has been ever-present since signing from Boro and has taken to Forest very quickly.

He’s looking even better under Steve Cooper as well and is a player that is really starting to show his potential and make you question why Boro allowed him to leave on loan.

He’s easily one of the first names on the team sheet and will continue to be for as long as he performs.

He’s a confident player with so much ability going, and if he can improve his defensive qualities, then he’s certainly a player who can reach the top.