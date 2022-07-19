Djed Spence sends message to Nottingham Forest supporters after rollercoaster EFL season

Djed Spence has issued a message to Nottingham Forest fans as he sealed a permanent move to Tottenham Hotspur this morning.

Spence joins the North London club from Middlesbrough, but spent the 2021/22 campaign out on loan at Forest.

During that loan spell, Spence emerged as one of the brightest EFL talents, becoming a key player for Steve Cooper’s side as they won promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking on social media following the announcement of his Spurs arrival, Spence had the following to say.

“Nottingham Forest ♥️,” The 21-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“What a massive club, what a team & what special fans.

“We came from the bottom & made it all the way to the top. We turned dreams into reality and I can’t thank you all enough for the special journey we all shared together🧨.

“Once a Red always a Red♥️📈.”

It won’t be too long until Spence returns to the City Ground as a Premier League player.

Spurs are set to face Nottingham Forest away on the 28th August.

The Verdict

I think it’s really telling that Spence took the time to talk to the Nottingham Forest supporters after today’s announcement given it is Middlesbrough he is leaving.

His opportunity really came at Forest, though, and you do feel that if a club the size of Spurs hadn’t come in for him, that have European football and a truly world class manager, Spence would have certainly been open to a return to the City Ground.

It was not to be, though, and it will now be interesting to see how he gets on in North London.

Antonio Conte is known for using wing-back’s in his system, so it will be interesting to see how much Spence develops under the Italian’s guidance.