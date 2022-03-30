Djed Spence sends message after Nottingham Forest form earns international recognition

Djed Spence has revealed his delight after he made his debut for the England U21 side against Albania last night.

Proud moment for me to make my @England u21’s Debut 📈 Honoured & Humbled🦁 pic.twitter.com/Dv9f7cWzrw — Djed Spence (@DjedSpence) March 30, 2022

The right wing-back is contracted to Middlesbrough but is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, with his performances at the City Ground attracting interest from a host of top clubs around Europe.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, such form saw Spence rewarded with a call-up to the U21 side, with Lee Carsley using the 21-year-old as a second half substitute as the Three Lions picked up a win as they look to quality for the European Championships.

And, taking to Twitter, Spence sent a passionate message to show what pulling on the England shirt meant to him.

“Proud moment for me to make my England u21’s Debut. Honoured & Humbled.”

Earning a call-up shows the quality that Spence has, with the right-back position an area the country are well stocked. West Ham’s Ben Johnson and Southampton’s Tino Livramento were the other options available to Carsley in the squad.

Spence’s attention will now turn back to Forest, who are back in action against Blackpool this weekend as they look to win promotion.

The verdict

This is nice to see from Spence as it shows that playing for England means a lot to him, which is how it should be for all players.

It’s also something he totally deserves, as anyone who has seen him play this season will recognise just how good he is and can be.

So, you wouldn’t be surprised if this is the first of many caps, despite the competition for places, and then it will be about playing for the senior team. Although, his only priority now will be winning promotion with Forest before what could be a busy summer for Spence.

