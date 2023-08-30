Highlights Djed Spence has joined Leeds United on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, seeking more game time and a chance to work with manager Daniel Farke.

Spence cited Leeds' ambition to return to the Premier League and the attacking style of play as factors that attracted him to the club.

Despite competition for the right full-back position, Spence's experience as a wing-back and the coaching style of Farke should allow him to showcase his attacking strengths.

Djed Spence has explained the factors behind his decision to join Leeds United on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender has completed a temporary move to the Championship side ahead of Friday night’s transfer deadline.

Spence signed for Spurs just 12 months ago, but has struggled for game time in north London and has sought a move away from the club as a result.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan with Ligue 1 side Rennes, where he made eight appearances in the French top flight.

He has joined Daniel Farke’s side after the fourth league game of the campaign, with Leeds aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

What has Djed Spence said about his Leeds United move?

Spence opened up on why he opted for a move to Elland Road, claiming that the chance to work under Farke was an exciting opportunity.

He also highlighted the quality of the squad, as well as Leeds’ Premier League ambitions, as motivating factors behind the decision.

“It’s a big club, obviously got a good squad and an ambition behind the club to get back to the Premier League,” said Spence, via Leeds United's Twitter account.

“Just to get playing again, good manager.

“I like a lot about the manager, the way he plays attacking football, so I think he will suit my style of football.

“I’ve spoken to [Farke], he’s concentrated on how he wants the team to play, it sounded good and it was, for me, the right decision [to move to Leeds].”

Spence also mentioned his relationship with Joe Rodon from their time together at Tottenham and Rennes as a motivating factor behind the move to Elland Road.

How has the start of the season been for Leeds United?

Leeds have won just one of their opening four games so far in the Championship, a 4-3 victory over Ipswich Town last weekend.

Farke’s side have otherwise drawn two and lost one, for a total of five points from a possible 12.

Farke will be glad to put a hectic transfer window behind him this weekend, as Leeds have seen a number of both incomings and outgoings over the course of the summer.

It has been a very disruptive time off the field at Elland Road, which should become quieter with the closing of the window on Friday.

Next up for Leeds is a clash against Sheffield Wednesday on 2 September.

Will Djed Spence be a good signing for Leeds United?

Spence was excellent as a wing-back for Nottingham Forest during their promotion campaign under Steve Cooper in 2021-22.

He has struggled since then and will now be looking to get back to his best in the Championship.

Farke could prove an excellent coach for him to work under as he will allow Spence the freedom to get forward and involved in the attack, which should suit his strengths as a player.

However, it does leave Leeds with three options at right full back with Cody Drameh and Luke Ayling also in the squad, along with Sam Byram, who has been playing as a left-back.

But Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Drameh will be allowed to leave Yorkshire before the 1 September deadline this week following Spence's arrival.