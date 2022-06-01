Djed Spence pens message to Nottingham Forest fans amid significant interest

Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence has penned a message to Nottingham Forest fans after helping the East Midlands club end their 23-year wait for a return to the Premier League on Sunday.

Forest beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship play-off final to confirm their long-awaited return to the top flight of English football.

Spence, who joined the club on a season-long loan from Boro in the summer, has been an integral player in the remarkable turnaround under Steve Cooper and certainly seems to have enjoyed his time Trentside.

The 21-year-old took to Twitter yesterday to pen a message to the Forest support and reflect on the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

STILL HASN’T SUNK IN 🏆 23 YEARS LONG WAIT TO BE BACK IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE WHERE THIS CLUB BELONGS 📈 IM JUST SO GLAD & HONOURED TO BE APART OF IT ♥️! YOUUUUU REDDDSSSSS♥️🤍♥️ pic.twitter.com/dieIW0933N — Djed Spence (@DjedSpence) May 31, 2022

Spence is due to return to the Riverside with his loan spell now done but that is likely to be short-lived as 90min has reported that Forest are set to make a club-record bid in an attempt to sign the defender permanently – with Boro thought to want in excess of £15 million for him.

A host of clubs, including Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Crystal Palace, Tottenham, and West Ham United have been linked but the Reds are understood to be optimistic that the prospect of regular first team football under Cooper in the Premier League will convince him to rejoin them this summer.

The Verdict

There can be no denying that Spence has loved his time at Forest this season and this latest social media post is further evidence of that.

His loan move from Boro has proven a phenomenal one for both the player and the East Midlands club while it may end up with the Riverside outfit receiving a sizeable fee for the defender as well.

Reds supporters will hope that Spence’s message hints that he’ll sign a permanent deal with them but there looks likely to be a fair bit of competition for him.

It’s a move that you feel Forest would love to get wrapped up soon but it remains to be seen whether they’re successful.