Djed Spence has opened up on Neil Warnock’s comments about the player following his loan move from Middlesbrough to Nottingham Forest.

The defender struggled under the veteran coach at the Riverside, which led to Warnock claiming that Spence could be either playing in the Premier League or in non-league in five years’ time.

The former Middlesbrough full-back went on to help Forest gain promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs, contributing two goals and four assists from 39 Championship appearances.

His performances earned him a big money move to Tottenham Hotspur, where he has become a regular presence in Ange Postecoglou’s side, earning Europa League experience as part of the London outfit.

Djed Spence makes Neil Warnock claim

Spence has claimed that he found Warnock’s comments to be strange, and that he struggled to take it on board.

However, the 24-year-old revealed that he held discussions with the manager in which he often showered him with strong praise.

"If I'm honest I didn't take it on," said Spence, via the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

"I don't know.

“I had a lot of conversations with him to be fair, and he always said he'd seen a lot of players and you can be the best.

“He made that comment, I'm either going to be non league or whatever he said.

"It's a weird one because if I go in and do rubbish and become non league, he was right.

“If I go on and become the best, he was right. It's a weird comment.

“He's alright, man, he's alright."

Djed Spence since leaving Middlesbrough

It was reported by Sky Sports in the summer of 2022 that Spurs agreed a deal worth up to £20 million to sign Spence from Middlesbrough following his strong Forest loan.

However, he was unable to make a mark at the club under Antonio Conte, leading to a loan move to French side Rennes in the 2022/23 campaign, where he made eight appearances.

Djed Spence - Tottenham Hotspur league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 4 (0) 0 2024-25 16 (11) 1 (1) As of March 25th

Loan moves to Leeds United and Genoa also led to underwhelming results, before returning to Spurs under Postecoglou.

Spence has made 16 appearances in the Premier League this season for the London outfit, with the team currently 14th in the table.

Spence sale worked out for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough made the right decision to cash in on Spence given how much he struggled, even in the Championship, in the years since.

But he is now finding his feet in the Premier League, and has proven a useful part of the side under Postecoglou.

Warnock was ultimately right that he had the potential to play at the highest level, and the player deserves a lot of credit for working hard and constantly improving even with the many setbacks he’s suffered.

If he can keep up his current form, then he could become a key presence for Spurs over the next few years.