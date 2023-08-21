Djed Spence’s time at Tottenham could be coming to an end under the Ange Postecoglou era.

It has been a difficult time for Djed Spence since his move to Spurs in the summer of 2022, coming off the back of a high-flying campaign with Nottingham Forest.

Initially making his mark with Middlesbrough, the right-back played more than 60 times on Teesside where he established himself as one of the most exciting players in the division.

A move to Forest on loan, however, saw his time at the Riverside come to a close. He played 39 times in Steve Cooper’s play-off winning side to return to the top flight for the first time since the turn of the millennium, scoring twice and picking up four assists for his efforts.

The 23-year-old did not return to the City Ground upon promotion though with a permanent move to Tottenham Hotspur on the cards.

Game time was severely limited in North London, making just four substitute appearances in the Premier League before spending the second half of the season in France with Stade Rennais - playing just another eight times in Ligue 1 in what proved to be an ultimately underwhelming introduction to life in the top flight.

His time with Spurs may be coming to an abrupt end this summer with rumours circling Spence could be on the move before the window slams shut.

Who is interested in Djed Spence?

Interest in Djed Spence is not in short supply with recent transfer speculation highlighting the belief in his ability to perform at the highest level.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Crystal Palace and Southampton are two clubs interested in his services, with the latter expected to be a loan move if Tottenham believe the Saints are a good fit.

This comes after Djed Spence was believed to be transfer listed alongside Tanguy Ndombele, Hugo Lloris and the already departed Joe Rodon as Postecoglou continues to trim his squad for the long season ahead, according to Talksport.

The player has seemingly failed to impress the former Celtic boss, according to Alasdair Gold of Football.London, with a move away likely the next step to revitalise his career and gain regular game time.

What is the next step for Djed Spence?

With game time limited last season and now looks set to be non-existent, a move away looks to be the best move for both parties.

The stature of the two aforementioned clubs spell good things for Spence’s future - the opportunity to have another run at the Premier League or compete at the top-end of the Championship suggests teams don’t believe his talent has not gone away overnight and run of games under his belt will get him back to his best.

While a second go at the top-flight under Roy Hodgson would be a positive opportunity, a move to St. Mary’s could be a great move to get back into a winning mentality and build confidence with a side expected to dominate most games and win more often than not.

Furthermore, his experience in the second tier could be vital in providing competition and experience to a side through such a long campaign with the Championship never as simple as one may assume. Depth will be needed with the likes of James Bree and Kyle Walker-Peters currently vying for the right-back slot, a sense of healthy competition may do Spence the world of good going forward.