Djed Spence, Lea-Siliki out: The latest Middlesbrough transfer talking points

Middlesbrough find themselves in an intense fight for the play-off places under new manager Chris Wilder.

Boro are sixth in the Championship table, only one point ahead of their rivals for the highly sought after play-off places.

Since Wilder took over, Middlesbrough have earned 20 points from a possible 27, which has seen them move into the top six.

Their most recent win, to stretch their run to four in a row, came against Reading on January 15. Up next is a trip to the high flying Blackburn Rovers on January 24.

Wilder’s side will be looking towards the January transfer market to improve their squad and thus their play-off chances. Wilder will also be looking to make his mark on his new team, to mould it to his liking.

So here are the latest transfer talking points for Middlesbrough this January…

Premier League clubs circling around Djed Spence

The full back has impressed while on loan at Nottingham Forest. At 21-years old, he already has the likes of Arsenal reportedly interested in his services.

Spence has impressed for a Forest side that recently dumped Arsenal out of the FA Cup, and has charged its way into play-off contention following a poor start under previous manager Chris Hughton.

Sky Sports reported on Monday’s transfer centre live blog that Leeds United have joined the race for the exciting youngster.

Middlesbrough will be facing a tough situation if they want to keep the full back given how impressive he has been while out on loan.

James Lea-Siliki set to leave the club

Wilder has spoken about Lea-Siliki’s time at the club, which now looks set to be coming to an end.

The 25-year old has been unable to force his way into Wilder’s team and is now currently away with Cameroon as they host the Africa Cup of Nations.

That has resulted in the club transfer listing the player in the hopes of selling him this window.

Boro’s latest signing, Riley McGree, has moved the Cameroonian even further down the pecking order at the club, signalling his time is surely up at the Riverside.

Uche Ikpeazu monitored by Wycombe

Wycombe Wanderers are looking at a move to sign Ikpeazu from Middlesbrough, as exclusively revealed by Football League World. The League One side are interested in bringing the player back to the club he left last Summer.

Ikpeazu hasn’t fit into Wilder’s plans since he took over and so Wycombe are one of a number of clubs said to have contacted Boro about signing the striker.

Wilder is reportedly happy to let the player go this window, despite him only being at the club for less than half a year.