Ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, Middlesbrough made the decision to loan out Djed Spence to Nottingham Forest.

The season prior, Spence had made 38 Championship appearances for Boro, but the decision was made that he was better off elsewhere.

Come the end of the season, it was a decision that had paid off for Middlesbrough.

Spence excelled at Nottingham Forest, helping the Reds reach the Premier League via the play-offs, attracting transfer attention from top-flight clubs.

In the end, Spence made the move to Tottenham Hotspur, with Middlesbrough receiving a fee reported to be worth up to £20 million.

Following his move to Spurs, though, Spence struggled to establish himself as a first-team member, and was loaned out during the January transfer window.

It also appears that new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou does not fancy Spence much either, with the 23-year-old having not been involved so far this season.

Naturally, that has led to interest in his services ahead of the transfer deadline.

Southampton linked with Djed Spence

Southampton are one of the sides who would be keen on a deal for the 23-year-old if indeed he is out of favour at Spurs.

As exclusively revealed here on Football League World last week, Tottenham Hotspur are considering loaning Spence out, with the Saints one of the sides interested and fitting the sort of profile that they are looking for.

Also revealed in our exclusive, though, was the fact that Spence himself believes that he is ready for the Premier League, so it remains to be seen whether or not he would be open to dropping down to the second tier.

What does Djed Spence earn at Spurs?

Putting the above aside for just a second, though, with a potential move to Saints in mind, we thought we'd take a look at what Djed Spence currently earns at Tottenham.

Of course, clubs do not make these figures public, though, so instead, we shall be using Capology data, which researches and estimates salaries in football, and other sports.

Whilst some of the figures on Capology are verified by sources, again, it must be stressed that the figures used below are all estimates and should not be taken as official figures.

With that said, let's take a look at Djed Spence's estimated Spurs earnings according to Capology.

Taking a look at Capology's data on Tottenham Hotspur's salaries for the 2023/24 season, we can see that although in the Premier League, Spence is one of the more modest earners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That does not stop him from taking home a very handsome estimated wage packet, though.

Indeed, Capology estimates that Djed Spence currently earns a gross weekly salary of £25,000.

Across the full year, this means that Spence earns a gross annual figure of £1,300,000.

This is well short of Spurs' highest earner, still, as you would expect, with Capology estimating that Tanguy Ndombele is earning a cool £200,000 per week and £10,400,000 per year, gross.

Interestingly, Capology estimates that the average player at Southampton earns £33,718 per year gross, so Spence would fit in with their wage structure, albeit, most of their side are still on Premier League contracts.

How long does Djed Spence have left on his contract at Spurs?

If Southampton are to sign Spence, the chances are it would be a loan deal.

Spence still has quite some time remaining on his contract at Tottenham Hotspur, having signed a five-year deal with the club last summer.

This means Spence's deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium does not expire until 2027.