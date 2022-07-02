Djed Spence claim made amid Middlesbrough transfer agreement and Spurs medical reports

Djed Spence’s transfer from Middlesbrough to Tottenham may not be as advanced as has been claimed, it has emerged.

That’s according to Senior Football Writer Tom Barclay, who claims Spurs are adamant that no agreement has yet been reached for Spence.

Earlier this week, Football Insider reported that the two clubs were now within £1 million in terms of the fee Spurs were willing to pay, and the fee Middlesbrough wanted to receive for the player.

The advances were said to have been made following a meeting between the respective chairmen of the two clubs Daniel Levy and Steve Gibson.

This was further backed up by claims on the Mirror’s live transfer blog yesterday (1st July, 07:53am) reporting that Spence was due for a Spurs medical to wrap the deal up.

However, Barclay has suggested that whilst he expects the move to eventually happen, it is perhaps not as advanced as is being reported elsewhere.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: “There have been mixed messages on this one. I understand it’s not as far as people have suggested.”

Quiz: The big Middlesbrough striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Boro fan

1 of 25 WHO IS AARON CONNOLLY CURRENTLY ON LOAN FROM? BRIGHTON SOUTHAMPTON

“Some people have been suggesting it’s a done deal and there is a medical.

“It does feel like this is going to eventually end up with Djed Spence at Tottenham, so I get that, but Spurs are pretty adamant that no agreements have been reached.”

The Verdict

It seemed like this one was over the line but perhaps not. Although we should make it clear that Barclay is not suggesting for one second that this does not get done, rather it is not as imminent as some are reporting.

That is a shame for Middlesbrough, who will now surely want to get this deal over the line and get on with their pre-season preparations.

The Championship campaign kicks off in less than a month now and Wilder recently stated Spence would be required in training if an agreement between the two sides was not met.

That would be a potentially de-stabilising factor in the dressing room as Boro gear up ahead of the new season and as such, the club should try to wrap up an agreement with Spurs sooner rather than later.