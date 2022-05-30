Djed Spence calls out Neil Warnock after Nottingham Forest win promotion

Djed Spence has called out his former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock on Twitter after Nottingham Forest‘s Championship play-off final victory yesterday.

The 21-year-old is a Boro player but was deemed excess to requirements by Warnock last summer while he was in charge at the Riverside.

Spence was sent out on a season-long loan to Forest and has gone from strength to strength since – drawing countless links to Premier League clubs and helping the Reds secure promotion to the top flight via Sunday’s 1-0 victory against Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

Warnock has previously suggested that he sent the defender away on loan to “sort himself out” and judging by the Boro loanee’s reaction after the play-off final win, he felt like he had something to prove to the seasoned coach.

Spence took to Twitter during the celebrations to call out Neil Warnock – who has recently joined the social media platform – by sending a photo from inside the Wembley dressing room of him next to the promotion trophy and wearing his medal.

We don’t know the full background of what happened between Spence and Warnock ahead of the former’s loan move to Forest but it seems the 21-year-old felt as if he had to call out his former manager.

He’s certainly proven that the experienced coach’s decision to send him away from the North East club was a questionable one and has been one of the breakthrough players in the EFL this season.

Spence is due to return to the Riverside this summer but looks likely to secure a Premier League move.

Whether that’s to Forest or elsewhere remains to be seen.