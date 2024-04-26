Osman Kakay may be one of the players to leave Queens Park Rangers this summer under Marti Cifuentes.

The R’s look set to be safe from relegation, having picked up since Cifuentes’ appointment at the end of October.

After losing just three of their last 12 games, they are now four points clear of the drop with two games to go, with a win at home to Leeds United on Friday confirming their safety.

Due to QPR’s great form since Cifuentes’ arrival, it has fans excited for what the summer could hold with the Spaniard at the helm, with an overhaul of the squad expected.

One of the players that looks likely to leave in the summer is right-back Osman Kakay.

Osman Kakay has seen his game time limited this season under Marti Cifuentes

Kakay has been at the club since he was eight years old, making his way through all of the youth teams right up to making his first team debut in 2016.

The Sierra Leone international had a few loan moves to gain experience, with Chesterfield and in Scotland with Livingston and Partick Thistle.

But it was the 20/21 campaign where he started to make his impact on the first team, making 28 appearances in the Championship.

Barring the 21/22 campaign where he fell slightly out of favour under Mark Warburton, he has made over 20 appearances in the league every season since 2020.

He started the current campaign as first choice right back under Ainsworth, but since Cifuentes’ appointment, Kakay has been limited to just nine league appearances.

Osman Kakay's 23/24 stats (league only, as of 25/04/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 26 Minutes 1575 Chances created per 90 0.40 Successful crosses per 90 0.34 Touches per 90 54.7 Successful dribbles per 90 1.03 Tackles won % 66.7% Duels won % 53.5% Aerial duels won % 54.3%

The 26-year-old has failed to make a league appearance for the R’s since December and has not made the match day squad since New Year’s Day, with Cifuentes preferring Jimmy Dunne at right back in recent months, along with Reggie Cannon and Aaron Drewe.

Osman Kakay may have already played his last game in a QPR shirt

With Kakay seemingly not in Cifuentes’ plans, a departure seems highly likely this summer.

Kakay’s contract is set to expire in the summer and his lack of inclusion in match-day squads in 2024 shows that there is little intention to renew his deal beyond the conclusion of the campaign.

Cifuentes alluded to the competition for places being a key reason behind Kakay’s last minutes earlier this month, saying: “Well, when you look at the squad and the selections over the last weeks, it’s obviously the case.

“It’s nothing against Ozzie. I will not be the one judging what he has done at the club for many years. He has been proving that he is a very competent player.

“But obviously we are in a situation where there is a lot of competition to get into the squad at right full-back."

He was even included with the development squad earlier this month due to his lack of minutes, playing in a 7-0 win over Crewe Alexandra.

Kakay has been a divisive figure amongst the fanbase for years though, with many fans deeming him not good enough to be a part of the first team.

Everything is pointing towards Kakay leaving his boyhood club at the end of the season, and it will be a disappointing end for a player who showed so much promise during his earlier years at the club.