Divisive former figure delivers Middlesbrough verdict ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Tony Pulis has described Middlesbrough as ‘a fabulous club’ ahead of his reunion with his former club.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss will welcome the Teessiders to Hillsborough on Tuesday evening as they look to build some momentum that will take them away from the bottom of the Championship table.

Pulis left the Middlesbrough hotseat in the summer of 2019 after a spell in charge that truly divided supporters at the Riverside Stadium.

But ahead of his meeting with his former employees, the Welshman had nothing but positive things to say.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Pulis said: “I’ve got very fond memories of the football club.

“It’s a fabulous club, everyone there.

“They’ve got one of the best chairmen in Steve Gibson. When I was there, there was a lot of work to do to clear an enormous amount of wasted money.

“But Neil’s (Warnock) done a great job there. At this level, I don’t think there’s a better manager.

“Neil has a team that has gelled together so you have to give him credit.

“There’s some very good young players there.

“Middlesbrough have a fabulous youth policy and everything is done properly there. They play proper football.”

The Verdict

The relationship between Tony Pulis and the Middlesbrough supporters can only be described as ‘it’s complicated’.

While some are appreciative of the work that the Welshman did during a time a gradual transition, others can’t help but feel that he should have done better with the players and funds that he had at his disposal.

Pulis won’t be remembered as a true fans’ favourite, and with that in mind I’m sure that fans will be determined to get a positive result over their former gaffer.