Highlights Millwall remains managerless after parting ways with Gary Rowett. Adam Barrett is the caretaker manager for now, but the club needs fresh direction.

Several candidates are in the running for the Millwall job, including Kevin Muscat, Michael Beale, and Joe Edwards. Nathan Jones is a significant contender.

Jones' managerial stats are impressive, particularly during his time at Luton Town. He has a successful track record and could be a good fit for Millwall.

It has been over two weeks since Millwall decided to mutually part company with Gary Rowett after nearly four years in charge, and for now the South Bermondsey outfit remain managerless.

Adam Barrett will be caretaker manager going into this weekend's clash with Southampton at The Den, having picked up just two points out of a possible nine in his three matches in the dugout.

Clearly though, the Lions are in need of some fresh direction, but understandably chairman James Berylson is taking his time when it comes to appointing Rowett's successor, and that is perhaps a good idea considering the length of time he was in charge for.

Who is in the running for the Millwall job?

A number of candidates have been linked with the exciting vacancy at Millwall, including Kevin Muscat - currently in charge of Japanese outfit Yokohama F. Marinos but he played for the Lions as a defender between 2003 and 2005.

Also linked with the job is recently departed Rangers head coach Michael Beale, who is looking for a quick return to management followng his disappointing time north of the border, but Millwall also have other candidates in mind.

One that came out of left field is England under-20's head coach Joe Edwards, with Frank Lampard's former assistant at Chelsea and Everton believed to have had talks with the Lions hierarchy, according to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel.

A significant contender however is Nathan Jones, who John Percy of The Telegraph said has impressed Berylson and the recruitment team who are interviewing for the new manager.

Why would Nathan Jones be a good fit for Millwall?

Jones' time at Luton Town speaks for itself, with the Welshman laying the foundations for the Hatters to make it into the Premier League for the very first time.

He first arrived at Kenilworth Road in 2016 when the Hatters were in League Two, and in his first full season he had them in the fourth tier play-offs - they may have lost out to Blackpool but one year later in 2018 he went one better by leading the club to League One by finishing in second position.

Weekly wages: Millwall's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Jones then had Luton primed for promotion to the Championship in 2018-19, only to jump ship to Stoke City for a more lucrative opportunity, but when that didn't work out he was back in Bedfordshire just over a year later to save Town from relegation to League One.

A solid 12th-placed finish in 2020-21 followed and then in 2021-22, Luton - punching above their weight considering their budget - lost out in the play-off semi finals to Huddersfield, showing that Jones was doing a fantastic job.

That saw Southampton come calling last November when Jones had Luton in a very good place in the second tier, and whilst his stint at the Saints was a disaster and he was not the right fit for the club, the building blocks he put in place at his previous club were the starting point for Rob Edwards to finish the job.

Nathan Jones' Managerial Stats Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Luton Town 170 87 46 37 51.2% Stoke City 38 6 15 17 15.8% Luton Town 133 54 37 42 40.6% Southampton 14 5 0 9 35.7%

There's every chance that Jones could only be effective at one club, but if there's a club in the Championship that the 50-year-old could be a success at, then it is Millwall.

The Lions do not have the biggest of budgets but Jones has never really needed money - his record speaks for itself.

And yes, Jones may favour direct football to a degree, but so did Rowett and he did pretty well at Millwall in the Championship compared to other teams with far bigger budgets.

Millwall's current squad may be suited to Jones' systems as well - at Luton he would favour a 3-5-2 or a 4-4-2 formation, but the latter would encorporate a diamond midfield, with one holder, two runners and a number 10.

There are plenty of midfielder on the books at The Den that Jones could utilise, and although it may not be entirely beneficial for speedy, tricky wingers such as Aidomo Emakhu and Romain Esse, there would still be a place for youngsters like that either as strikers, wing-backs or options off the bench.

The job Jones did at Luton is very much similar to what he could walk into at Millwall - a team that has a mix of youth and experience and has no lack of fight or effort in it, but it just needs that extra touch of managerial quality to get them into the top six.

And whilst he is not everybody's cup of tea due to his style and demeanour, Jones could really be the ideal fit for Millwall FC.