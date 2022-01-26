Diving into Cambridge United’s season – What is in store for Mark Bonner’s side?

Cambridge United have defied all expectations thus far and currently occupy a spot in the top half of the League One table.

Mark Bonner’s side have won nine, drawn nine and lost nine so far this campaign, proving to progress at a steady rate.

The U’s embarked on their first League One season at the start of the term, and Billy Mulley was joined by Marcus Ally on FLW TV to assess the campaign and what could be in store in the remaining 19 games.