Highlights Divin Mubama is attracting interest from Championship clubs Sunderland and West Brom, as well as Everton.

Mubama has shown promise in youth football and has made an impact in his limited appearances for West Ham.

Sunderland may be the better fit for Mubama due to the club's need for a goal-scoring striker and his impressive record compared to their current options.

West Ham United's Divin Mubama has been attracting interest from the Championship, with two clubs the front-runners to secure the 19-year-old's signature.

According to The Mail's transfer confidential, both Sunderland and West Brom are keen to add the Hammers youngster to their ranks to boost their chances of promotion this season.

The Black Cats have been crying out for a talisman for some time now, but risks taken on lesser known, promising forwards haven’t worked. It has been a point of contention among fans but has yet to been addressed.

Everton are also keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, who has 16 first-team appearances to his name.

Divin Mubama is a promising talent

Mubama holds an impressive goalscoring record in youth football and has a goal and an assist to his name in his 16 West Ham appearances. The vast majority of those have been as a substitute, but with careful coaching and solid game time, he could be a really bright player in the years to come.

For Sunderland fans, there might be a reservation over moving for another promising striker with an unproven senior record. However, he certainly fits their recruitment profile and if he’s out of contract at the end of the season, it could be a bit of a bargain.

A finance-friendly deal will certainly appeal to West Brom too, as they look to add to their striking ranks without breaking the bank. Everton’s interest could present an obstacle for the Championship pair though, as Mubama is a Premier League standard prospect, so he could prefer to stay in the top-flight if the chance arises.

Time will tell just how the matter pans out though, with Mubama - such a talent - certainly not short of options.

Sunderland looks the better fit for Divin Mubama

With only two EFL clubs at this moment in time registering interest in the 19-year-old, Sunderland may feel they are in the driving seat to secure Mubama's signature over the Baggies.

The Black Cats have heavily relied on winger Jack Clarke this season, scoring 13 of Sunderland's 37 so far in the Championship - Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham come after with both scoring four times this season.

Summer signing Nazariy Rusyn has scored just once in 12 appearances this campaign, and manager Michael Beale is crying out for someone to lead their line for the second half of the season. Compared to all of Sunderland's strikers this season, Mubama has scored more than all of them and the same amount as four players combined.

Divin Mubama v Sunderland strikers in 23/24 Apps Goals Minutes Played Nazariy Rusyn 12 1 453 Mason Burstow 13 1 597 Luis Semedo 13 0 242 Eliezer Mayenda 8 0 186 Divin Mubama 14 2 605 Statistics correct as of January 16th

While West Brom remain interested in Mubama, their recent activity in the January window and the form of their forwards may prove pivotal in the West Ham youngster's decision.

Carlos Corberan's side announced the signing of Bristol City forward Andres Weimann on loan for the remainder of the season on Monday morning.

Along with that, forward Daryl Dike returned in the Baggies' FA Cup victory over Aldershot, but manager Corberan told BirminghamLive he is not quite ready to start a game in the Championship.

The Baggies have leaned heavily on Brandon Thomas-Asante to lead the line in the last month, with the 25-year-old scoring nine times this season - three of those coming in his last four Championship games.

The form of West Brom's forwards, the return of Dike and the signing of Weimann will certainly become a factor in where Mubama ends up, should he leave in January.

He is guaranteed more game time with The Black Cats, with the club currently without a striker who can score goals and push them into the play-off spots.

Mubama could prove to be the answer, but it must be warned that the attraction of the Premier League could sway the 19-year-old during the early stages of his career.