It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Norwich City in the Championship, and not every player is impressing under Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The Canaries are struggling for form at the moment and haven't won a game since the beginning of October, so losing at home to Bristol City was far from an ideal way to finish before the international break.

Optimism had been built prior to recent injury issues, and due to the fact that they were able to bring in nine new players this summer, but there is no doubt that the departures of some big-name players have had an impact.

Thorup will be desperate to avoid losing any more of his stars in the January transfer window, especially with depth options and the cover players coming in for crucial starters proving to be an issue thus far, too.

The verdict on Norwich's depth and Onel Hernandez

Norwich now find themselves in a sticky patch, where a number of squad players aren't of the required quality to put together another promotion push. We asked FLW's Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes to detail the most divisive player at the club right now, and why they are splitting fan opinion.

He said: "One player that divides a lot of opinions is Onel Hernandez.

"It's a very difficult one as he's obviously now been around a long time, and he is one of the longest-serving players.

"But he has not done an awful lot recently. But because he has got the passion, and the work rate, and he obviously loves the club and all that sort of thing — the title wins tattooed on him as well — that makes the fans like him more.

"I like him, I do, but I don't think he is good enough to start for us. Off the bench, he is useful, because he's fast and strong.

"When it's against tired defences, it does often work. A lot of people don't like him, though. They don't think he is good enough.

"It is understandable because he hasn't exactly got loads of goals and assists, but I think he does offer enough from the bench.

"It doesn't hurt to have him around in the squad, because he loves the club and he's obviously going to give everything, and he's got the experience of title wins and that sort of thing.

"I also can't imagine he's on massive wages, either."

Onel Hernandez's future at Norwich City called into question

Hernandez was once a key figure at Norwich after joining in 2018, helping the club earn promotion to the Premier League twice with his pace and directness on the wing. At his peak, Hernandez was a real asset, terrorising defenders and contributing to Daniel Farke's exciting attacking football.

However, in recent years, his influence has clearly waned, and he's struggled to match the form that made him such a fan favourite. Not only that, but other wide players at Norwich have simply been more impressive as well, with Borja Sainz, Jon Rowe, and the like all proving to be better players in 2024.

Injuries and the natural aging process have played a part in his decline, with Hernandez no longer as explosive as he once was. His reduced role under different managers has highlighted that Norwich have moved forward while he has remained a loyal but less impactful figure in the squad.

It’s a shame to see a player who gave so much for the Canaries fall down the pecking order, but he remains a respected servant of the club. His contributions during their successful Championship campaigns will be fondly remembered, even if he’s no longer a regular and impactful presence on the pitch.