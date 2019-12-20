‘Divided opinion’, ‘Rather inconsistent’ – Nottingham Forest star’s time at City Ground amid new transfer link: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest midfielder Joao Carvalho could be heading out of the City Ground in January, according to Turkish media outlet Transfer Merkez, with Trabzonspor in talks with Forest with regards to loaning Carvalho, with an option to buy.

The Nottingham Forest player was linked with a move to Olympiacos during the last window, however, the Turkish media say Trabzonspor are now also interested in signing the player.

So how can Carvalho’s time at Forest be best summed up?

Dean Cooke

“His time at Forest has been rather inconsistent, he’s got tonnes of quality and a real host of different talents that makes him a great player on the eye.

“A lot of the time, these players struggle to cope with the physical nature of the Championship, and Carvalho can’t seem to find any real consistency in his performances which suggests he isn’t enjoying his football.

“A move would probably be best for all parties and that would mean he could go out and play his football in an environment he feels comfortable in.

“It’s a surprise as Sabri Lamouchi comes across as the type of manager who’d be able to get the best out of him, but he hasn’t been able to and that would probably sum up his time at the club, someone who could have done better.”

George Brooks

“I think it’s fair to say that Joao Carvalho is a player who has divided opinion amongst Nottingham Forest supporters since he arrived at the City Ground from Benfica 18 months ago.

“He’s clearly a very talented footballer and when he’s at his best, he’s one of the most skilful and exciting attacking players in the Championship in my opinion. However, there are those who feel that he’s not shown the consistency to justify his club-record price tag.

“I personally think it would be a shame if he were to leave Forest and I do sympathise with him a little bit. Sometimes it’s easy to forget that he’s still only 22 and that this is only his second season in English football. He also missed a lot of pre-season through injury.

“He’s shown on a number of occasions that he’s got the quality to make an impact in the Championship, he just hasn’t been consistent enough.”

Jacob Potter

“He’s been very ‘hit or miss’.

“Carvalho has shown glimpses of his quality at times in recent years, but for me, he’s shown enough consistency in his performances which could tempt Forest into cashing in on him in the January transfer window.

“On his day, he strikes me as the sort of player that displays similar attributes to that of former QPR midfielder, Adel Taarabt.

“You only have to see the stunning solo goal that Carvalho scored against QPR earlier this season to see what he can do if he’s at his best.

“But as previously mentioned, he’s not consistent enough for Lamouchi’s side, although I would be surprised if he was to move to a club like Trabzonspor.

“Nottingham Forest could regret selling him.”