Pundit Carlton Palmer says the rumours surrounding Tony Mowbray's Sunderland future are "disrespectful" amid reports he could be replaced in the summer.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Italian coach Francesco Farioli is top of the Black Cats' list to become their new head coach next season.

The 34-year-old had reportedly held preliminary discussions with Watford earlier this month about replacing Chris Wilder at Vicarage Road in the summer, while Romano claims clubs in Italy, Portugal and Turkey have also approached him.

Farioli, who worked under current Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as a coach at Benevento and Sassuolo, has had two managerial jobs in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor, departing the latter in February.

But the rumours that Mowbray, who only arrived at the Stadium of Light in August, could be replaced have come as a surprise with the Black Cats currently sitting in the play-off places.

The impressive 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday moved Mowbray's side up to sixth in the table with two games remaining.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed his shock that the Black Cats could be considering a change given the job Mowbray has done this season.

"I don't know how these talks have surfaced about Tony Mowbray being replaced as manager of Sunderland next season," Palmer said.

"I don't know whether it's just paper talk or rumours, but I can't see how that would ever enter the authorities' minds at Sunderland.

"He's done an absolutely fantastic job, he's on the brink of guiding them to the play-offs.

"He's done a magnificent job in the circumstances, so to talk of people taking his job at this point when they still have a chance of getting promotion is disrespectful, I really do feel that.

"I can't see that Tony won't be manager of Sunderland next season given the job he's done, but you never know in football."

Should Sunderland replace Tony Mowbray?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that it would be incredibly harsh to sack Mowbray this summer.

He has done an outstanding job this campaign in what is Sunderland's first season back in the Championship and they have an excellent chance of making the play-offs.

It should be considered that Mowbray has also been missing key players such as Ross Stewart and Corry Evans for large portions of the season, but has still managed to deliver consistent results while playing an attractive, attacking brand of football.

While Farioli is undoubtedly a manager who is highly rated and seems to have a lot of potential, it would be an unnecessary risk to replace Mowbray.