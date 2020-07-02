‘Disrespectful and unjust’ – These Bristol City fans aren’t pleased with Johnson’s player update

Bristol City’s poor form continued last night against Nottingham Forest as they lost 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship at the City Ground.

The Robins have seen their play-off hopes fade away in dramatic style either side of the break in the campaign and it now seems unlikely that they are going to finish inside the top six.

Pressure has grown on Lee Johnson in light of that, then, but he remains in the job and will be looking to try and turn things around in the remaining games of the campaign.

Whilst we wait to see if he can, though, his revelation behind Jack Hunt not playing in the side last night has not gone down well with a fair few Robins fans on Twitter.

He said it was for tactical reasons, but a number of supporters aren’t exactly convinced after Gregor MacGregor shared the comments on social media.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

One small item: Lee Johnson confirmed to me after the game that Jack Hunt had been omitted from the #BristolCity squad for tactical reasons, ie was fit to play. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) July 1, 2020

Hunt hasn’t been our best player this season but he hasn’t been the worst either.. To kick him out the squad at this stage of the season after he’s consistently played over 30 games so far, for ‘tactical’ reasons makes no sense, he’s lost it — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) July 1, 2020

Johnson should be omitted for tactical reasons. ie he’s clueless and gotta go — Harry (@Harryclarke02) July 1, 2020

Not saying Hunts been fantastic but he wouldn't be the first player that comes to mind that should be omitted from the squad for tactical reasons — NightmareCometh (@Satriales134) July 1, 2020

Tactical schmactical, it’s punishment for his appalling attempted clearance of the @swfc corner for their second goal on Sunday. Iron fist approach. — Andrew McGill (@AndrewRMcGill) July 1, 2020

Comes across disrespectful and unjust, disappointed to hear this and can’t help but feel it reaffirms some personal beliefs. — Alfie House (@Alfie_House20) July 1, 2020

Really! What tactics could they possibly be? This just goes to show LJ mentality.. players don’t know if they starting a game one moment or being omitted from the squad the next.. it’s not a healthy way to manage a team, it means any given player can just be dropped at random — Matty Davis (@MattDavis1897) July 1, 2020

Announce the sale of jack hunt — Dave Evans (@DaveEvans86) July 1, 2020