‘Disrespectful and unjust’ – These Bristol City fans aren’t pleased with Johnson’s player update

9 mins ago

Bristol City’s poor form continued last night against Nottingham Forest as they lost 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship at the City Ground.

The Robins have seen their play-off hopes fade away in dramatic style either side of the break in the campaign and it now seems unlikely that they are going to finish inside the top six.

Pressure has grown on Lee Johnson in light of that, then, but he remains in the job and will be looking to try and turn things around in the remaining games of the campaign.

Whilst we wait to see if he can, though, his revelation behind Jack Hunt not playing in the side last night has not gone down well with a fair few Robins fans on Twitter.

He said it was for tactical reasons, but a number of supporters aren’t exactly convinced after Gregor MacGregor shared the comments on social media.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:


Article title: 'Disrespectful and unjust' – These Bristol City fans aren't pleased with Johnson's player update

