Highlights Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Di'Shon Bernard promises 100% commitment from his team to the next manager.

Neil Warnock and Michael Beale are among the names linked to the Sheffield Wednesday job, but Danny Rohl is reportedly closing in on the role.

The international break may provide the new manager with the opportunity to implement a system and get the best out of the players.

Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Di'Shon Bernard has promised that his side will give it their all for their next manager, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are currently managerless going into the international break following their 1-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion in midweek, with Xisco Munoz being dismissed after the game at The Hawthorns.

Having a caretaker boss in charge for their draw against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, owner Dejphon Chansiri will be looking to fill the vacancy with a full-time appointment and there have been quite a few names linked with the top job at Hillsborough.

Who has been linked to the Sheffield Wednesday job?

Both Neil Warnock and Michael Beale are reportedly interested in taking up the role in South Yorkshire, with the former leaving Huddersfield Town last month and the latter recently being sacked by Rangers.

Despite his failure to make a real impact at Ibrox, Beale enjoyed good times at Queens Park Rangers and he will be hoping his start to life at Loftus Road has put him on the radar of many clubs.

In terms of the candidates that the Owls are interested in, Oscar Garcia's name has popped up, with the Spanish coach managing quite a few clubs across Europe.

Steve Evans has also been linked - but it looks as though Danny Rohl will be Xisco's successor - with the 30-year-old closing in on taking the role at Hillsborough.

What has Di'Shon Bernard promised to Sheffield Wednesday's future boss?

Bernard clearly has a mature head on young shoulders, urging his side to take responsibility for the Owls' poor start to the season, winning just three points from a possible 33, drawing three and losing eight of their opening 11 league games of the 2023/24 campaign.

That isn't a good start and it would be easy for the Owls' players to give up - but Bernard has promised 100% commitment from his team to their next manager.

Asked who he would like to succeed former boss Xisco, the ex-Manchester United player said: "For me I can't answer it. I'm still young in this game. Whoever comes in, we'll give our all. I'm excited to see who comes in."

What will be required for Sheffield Wednesday to avoid relegation?

Some would say a miracle at this point!

However, there's still plenty of the season left for them to collect as many points and they could force their way out of the bottom three after the international break.

This interval could be crucial for them - because it may allow the new manager to put across their ideas on the training pitch without needing to worry about matches in the short term.

That break is probably required - and commitment will definitely be needed too.

The manager also needs to implement a system that will get the very best out of the players he currently has at his disposal.

If that means playing a back three like Darren Moore did last season, then so be it. They have the calibre of players needed to get themselves out of trouble - but whether they can drag themselves away from the relegation zone remains to be seen at this point.