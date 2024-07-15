Highlights Rohl's contract extension and 8 new signings signal a busy transfer season for Sheffield Wednesday.

Bernard's uncertain future and possible Scott Wright addition keep Owls' supporters on edge.

Despite competition, Owls see Wright as a potential valuable addition ahead of the upcoming season.

It has been a busy start to the transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to last season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

Wednesday received a huge boost as Rohl signed a new long-term contract in May, and the German has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad.

The Owls have brought in eight new signings so far this summer, with James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill arriving at Hillsborough, and there are likely to be more to come before the end of the transfer window.

Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all signed new contracts, but Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks have departed after rejecting the offer of an extension, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released.

Wednesday get their season underway when they host Plymouth Argyle on Sunday 11th August, and as the countdown to the new season continues, we looked at two scenarios Owls supporters will be hoping for this week.

New contract for Di'Shon Bernard

While Palmer, Iorfa, Bannan and Windass have all signed new deals, one player who is yet to commit his future to the club is defender Di'Shon Bernard.

Bernard joined the Owls on a free transfer last summer after his release by Manchester United, and he was one of the club's standout performers last season, making 36 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has been offered a new contract by Wednesday, but The Star claim that "no firm decision has been made" on his future and "talks are ongoing", making it an anxious wait for supporters who are desperate to see him stay at the club.

Rohl explained that Bernard's involvement at the Copa America with Jamaica this summer has complicated the situation, but he admitted he would like to see the defender remain at Hillsborough.

"It is still a position we are looking in," Rohl told The Star. "Dish was in the tournament (Copa America), which makes him a little bit different to other players. You want to let them have the focus for the tournament and now we are seeing what we can do.

"It’s always from both sides, it’s not just about the dream. We have to find a way. If we can do it, then it could be a very good option to take him. He was a big part of the last season for me and for the team, but again we have to work behind the scenes. You have seen how we bring players in every week; players, players. Let’s have a look."

It seems that Rohl is optimistic a deal can be agreed with Bernard, and with the new season fast approaching, Owls supporters will be keen to see the club secure the future of one of their stars.

Progress on Scott Wright deal

Despite making eight signings so far this summer, Wednesday's transfer business is far from complete, and Football Insider claimed last week that the Owls have offered a contract to Rangers winger Scott Wright.

Rangers will reportedly demand a six-figure fee for Wright, who has one year left on his contract at Ibrox, and while Wednesday have reportedly taken action in their pursuit of the 26-year-old, they face competition from "several League One and Championship clubs".

However, there have been conflicting reports on the Owls' interest in Wright, with The Star stating that "as things stand, Wednesday aren’t believed to have anything in the works regarding the winger".

Rohl was asked about the potential signing of Wright last weekend, but he refused to comment on the rumours.

"Next, we still have some decisions going on, we know this," Rohl told The Star.

"It was a good start to pre-season and now we find hopefully the next players.

"I will not speak about names, it makes no sense because this market goes so quick. We have an idea of what we want to have, I have an idea of how we want to play in the new season and we know what we have to improve. Then it's about the right pieces to make our squad stronger because we are very ambitious for the new season.

"I think we have to do more, how much you will see."

Wright has scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 117 games for Rangers since joining the club from Aberdeen in February 2021, including netting four goals in 33 appearances last season.

Given the important role he has played for the Gers in recent years, Wright would be an exciting signing for Wednesday, and supporters will be hoping to see progress made on the deal in the coming days.