‘Disgustingly bad’, ‘Wake up call’ – These Birmingham City fans react to surprising cup defeat

Aitor Karanka lost his first competitive game as Birmingham City boss as his team were beaten by Cambridge in the League Cup yesterday.

😔 #BCFC exit the @Carabao_Cup at the hands of Cambridge. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 5, 2020

Despite dominating possession, Blues struggled to carve open their League Two opponents and a goal from Robbie Cundy in the first-half was enough to knock the Championship side out of the cup.

The hosts did press a lot after going from behind but they were pretty toothless in the final third, with the absence of Lukas Jutkiewicz, top scorer from last season, clearly hurting Birmingham.

As you would expect, most fans were not happy with the performance and they feel that Karanka will be aware of the number of changes that are needed ahead of the transfer deadline next month.

The priority for the Spaniard was always going to be the league, with Blues hosting Brentford on Saturday in their opener, but he will have been disappointed with the display against the U’s.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Big worry playing the waiting game as we’ll be at a real risk of being cut adrift. There is being not good enough to stay up and there’s also not good enough to even compete at Championship level. — Benny Boy (@ben_wallcroft) September 5, 2020

Let this be a wake up call to those who think we can challenge with the current set of players we are in desperate of help all across the field and unless we act in the next couple of weeks we will not challenge next season — Raouf Swedek (@Raouf_B9) September 5, 2020

Disgustingly bad performance. How Lakin is a professional footballer is beyond me. We need a new striker by next weekend because George is in no way good enough, despite his work rate, to trouble any team in the Championship, especially Brentford. Clayton looked good. — 𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐄 (@lumrichie) September 5, 2020

Terrible result ☹ Some positive signs: Clayton's forward thinking when passing. Toral's neat touches. Maybe we can play Bela as the lone front man (right now), in a 4-2-3-1, with Toral on the Left & Crowley on the Right, Clayton/Lakin further forward in the centre #BCFC #KRO — Oliver Newman (@AFanPerspective) September 5, 2020

Missing 2/3 potentially key players through injury and/or fitness and not being back from leave. Also waiting on our keeper and striker. Windows open until Oct. Keep calm. Trust Karanka. — Rich (@RichGreennn) September 5, 2020

OUTRAGEOUS. …..''Plenty of positives for Blues''? Like what, the quality of the pitch? Disgraceful performance looked like a pub team I'm livid. — Barry palmer (@Barry_Palmer) September 5, 2020

pathetic, serves us right for going in to a game with no striker. embarrassing — Ben (@benjooo99) September 5, 2020