Birmingham City

‘Disgustingly bad’, ‘Wake up call’ – These Birmingham City fans react to surprising cup defeat

Published

2 hours ago

on

Aitor Karanka lost his first competitive game as Birmingham City boss as his team were beaten by Cambridge in the League Cup yesterday.

Despite dominating possession, Blues struggled to carve open their League Two opponents and a goal from Robbie Cundy in the first-half was enough to knock the Championship side out of the cup.

The hosts did press a lot after going from behind but they were pretty toothless in the final third, with the absence of Lukas Jutkiewicz, top scorer from last season, clearly hurting Birmingham.

As you would expect, most fans were not happy with the performance and they feel that Karanka will be aware of the number of changes that are needed ahead of the transfer deadline next month.

The priority for the Spaniard was always going to be the league, with Blues hosting Brentford on Saturday in their opener, but he will have been disappointed with the display against the U’s.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


