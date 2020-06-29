‘Disgusting,’ ‘Treating us with utter contempt’ – Many Sunderland fans riled at refund news

Sunderland have confirmed their refund policy for the fixtures of the League One season that were not played out by the club, on their official website.

The Black Cats ended up finishing outside the play-offs this season in the third tier as the campaign was curtailed and another year in League One awaits in 20/21.

Fans will be hoping for a better campaign when it comes around, then, but in the meantime, they are looking to get their money back for the games that were not played this season.

Season card holders will get financially recompensed on a pro-rata basis for the games that were remaining, whilst single ticket purchases for home and away games will be refunded in full.

The time-scale at which the money is going to head back to supporters, though, has riled some – particularly those with season cards.

The club has put forward this time scale:

PHASE ONE: Home match tickets – 6 July ‘til 17 July

PHASE TWO: Away match tickets – 27 July ‘til 7 August

PHASE THREE: Season cards – 17 August ‘til 28 August

Which has left some supporters pretty unimpressed.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

🎫 #SAFC would like to thank supporters for their continued patience and advise them of the following details relating to the 2019-20 refund process. — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) June 29, 2020

So the once a season people get first refund but those of us who have stood by the club through its darkest period have to wait till last and those on DD scheme will have paid for part of next season before they get money back. This club is a joke. — David Place (@samsonplace) June 29, 2020

So the valued ST holders are last in the queue?? Treating us with utter contempt — David Hindmarsh🌹 #DonaldOut (@DavidHindmarsh7) June 29, 2020

Can always count on Safc to continue to treat its loyal fans wiv utter contempt. Why r season ticket holders being made to wait til last for a refund, surely they shud b at the top ov the list?? — Andy Critchlow (@c4chooch) June 29, 2020

They are treating hard core fans with contempt. Disgraceful!! — George Gifford (@GiffordGeorge) June 29, 2020

In other words “We are waiting for the sake of Bali Mumba to go through because we are broke as a joke”. — The Burrowers 🐯🏈 (@Bunney_91) June 29, 2020

Wonder why we have to wait in phases? It’s almost like Donald is skint despite that radio interview where he stared “me and Juan (deep pockets and short armed multimillionaire) could easily cover £10million, we don’t really need the loan” — Scott (@76skelly) June 29, 2020

Surely Season Card holders should be automatically refunded? Why do we have to log in? — Michael Maxwell (@Sprouthater_) June 29, 2020

Season card holders bottom of the list because club cant afford to pay them all🤣 — Forza Sunderland (@ForzaSunderland) June 29, 2020

Really valuing those season card holders. Chancers. — Gary Wilkinson (@GazWilko86) June 29, 2020

How to lose the fans you had got back for season cards in one brief statement #donaldout — stephen murray (@Fawdonblackcat) June 29, 2020