Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Disgusting,’ ‘Treating us with utter contempt’ – Many Sunderland fans riled at refund news

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sunderland have confirmed their refund policy for the fixtures of the League One season that were not played out by the club, on their official website.

The Black Cats ended up finishing outside the play-offs this season in the third tier as the campaign was curtailed and another year in League One awaits in 20/21.

Fans will be hoping for a better campaign when it comes around, then, but in the meantime, they are looking to get their money back for the games that were not played this season.

Season card holders will get financially recompensed on a pro-rata basis for the games that were remaining, whilst single ticket purchases for home and away games will be refunded in full.

The time-scale at which the money is going to head back to supporters, though, has riled some – particularly those with season cards.

The club has put forward this time scale:

PHASE ONE: Home match tickets – 6 July ‘til 17 July
PHASE TWO: Away match tickets – 27 July ‘til 7 August
PHASE THREE: Season cards – 17 August ‘til 28 August

Which has left some supporters pretty unimpressed.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Treating us with utter contempt’ – Many Sunderland fans riled at refund news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: