Hull City

‘Disgusting’, ‘Shocking’ – Plenty of Hull fans don’t hold back after another defeat

Published

5 mins ago

on

Hull City were defeated once more today, as they lost 1-0 at home to Millwall.

Ryan Leonard scored the only after two minutes, and from then on in Millwall looked in complete control of the game and occasion.

The result leaves the Tigers firmly in the relegation zone, and with just three games remaining Grant McCann and his side must find a way to stay in the division.

The remaining fixtures that Hull have left to play are some of real interest not just to them but to the sides around them as two of the fixtures are against fellow relegation rivals Wigan Athletic and Luton Town.

With three defeats in a row for McCann and his squad, improvement is needed and fast otherwise the Tigers could well be playing in League One next season.

Here’s how Hull City fans reacted to their side’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall on Saturday…

