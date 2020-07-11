‘Disgusting’, ‘Shocking’ – Plenty of Hull fans don’t hold back after another defeat

Hull City were defeated once more today, as they lost 1-0 at home to Millwall.

Ryan Leonard scored the only after two minutes, and from then on in Millwall looked in complete control of the game and occasion.

The result leaves the Tigers firmly in the relegation zone, and with just three games remaining Grant McCann and his side must find a way to stay in the division.

The remaining fixtures that Hull have left to play are some of real interest not just to them but to the sides around them as two of the fixtures are against fellow relegation rivals Wigan Athletic and Luton Town.

With three defeats in a row for McCann and his squad, improvement is needed and fast otherwise the Tigers could well be playing in League One next season.

Here’s how Hull City fans reacted to their side’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall on Saturday…

Can you get 100% in this Hull City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Conceded more than 3 goals in a game? Yes No

Disgusting. Do the honourable thing @grantmccann11. If you had anything about you, then you would walk — Adam Brookes (@adam_brookes) July 11, 2020

Should be absolutely ashamed of themselves, every single one of them…. including McCann, all orchestrated and carried about by the clowns at the top though ay? Shocking stuff. — matty hayward (@MattyHC5) July 11, 2020

Embarrassing — Jack (@_JackHurrell) July 11, 2020

One of the worst city teams I've seen play. Actually one of the worst teams I've seen play in football. Learn the lessons. Get some organisation and learn how to defend! — Luke Branagan (@lukebranagan) July 11, 2020

I give up — Kieran_N123 (@Kieran_N0123) July 11, 2020

Going down! Manager hasn’t got a clue and sticks to the same daft formation that kills us every game! We are a joke of a club — Seal (@stevenorfolk5) July 11, 2020

Will not win another game not good enough from the owners, manager and players — Sharonhudson1954 (@Sharonhudson193) July 11, 2020