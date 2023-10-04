Highlights John Eustace condemns the Birmingham City supporter for racially abusing Juninho Bacuna, calling it "disgusting" and "unacceptable in today's society."

Birmingham City performed well against Huddersfield Town, earning a much-needed three points and moving up to 10th in the Championship table.

The club will offer support to Bacuna, but the incident should never have happened, and they hope to avoid similar situations in the future.

John Eustace has condemned the Birmingham City supporter that has been accused of racially abusing Juninho Bacuna.

The Blues were 4-1 winners on Tuesday night when they faced Huddersfield Town at St. Andrew’s.

However, the impressive victory was marred by a late incident that saw the game temporarily suspended.

Play was stopped by referee Sam Allison, who spoke with managers of both sides and Bacuna by the touchline.

The Birmingham forward and Huddersfield’s Tom Edwards both reported the incident to Alison.

A report of the entire incident will be written and sent to The FA and the EFL.

Birmingham have also already released a statement of their own condemning the actions of one of their own supporters.

What has John Eustace said about the Juninho Bacuna incident against Huddersfield Town?

Eustace has branded the actions of the supporter as disgusting, claiming that it is unacceptable in today’s society.

The Blues boss made it clear that the club’s stance is one of diversity and inclusion, where such incidents are wholly unacceptable.

"I believe that Bacuna was racially abused by one of our fans which is disgusting,” said Eustace, via Birmingham Live.

“It's not something we expect in society, let alone football.

“Birmingham is very proud of how diverse we are as a club and a city, and there's certainly no room for that at all.

“They reported it.

“It's bang out of order and there's no room for it at all."

The incident took away from what was an otherwise very positive evening for Birmingham, who got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion.

It is now up to The FA and the EFL as to what next steps will be taken, which likely includes identifying and punishing the person involved.

How did Birmingham City perform against Huddersfield Town?

The incident should not overshadow what was a great performance by Eustace’s side, who earned a much-needed three points on Tuesday evening.

The Midlands outfit were in the middle of a five game run without victory, which saw them slip to 12th in the Championship table.

But Birmingham have moved up to 10th ahead of tonight’s other fixtures.

The Blues have earned 15 points from 10 games, and sit one point outside of the play-off places.

Eustace will be hoping that this is a marker to kick-start their campaign after a poor run of form in recent weeks.

Next up for Birmingham is the visit of West Brom to St. Andrew’s on 6 October, with the Baggies coming into the game off the back of a win of their own.

What next for Birmingham City?

The club will want to offer support for Bacuna at this time, as it is unacceptable for anyone to racially abuse a player, let alone one of their own.

The incident has been handled well by all involved, which is a positive to take away from this, but it shouldn’t be happening in the first place.

It came on a night that otherwise went extremely well for Birmingham, and Eustace will be hoping for more performances of that calibre going forward.

It is a terrible situation for the club to be in, and one they will hope never happens again.