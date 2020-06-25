Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Disgusting’, ‘A joke’ – Many Leeds United fans react to FA reveal over agent fees

Published

1 hour ago

on

Leeds United paid the fourth-most of any Championship club in agent and intermediary fees between the 1st of February 2019 and the 31st of January 2020, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Whites director of football Victor Orta has been busy over the past 12 months or so, ensuring that Marcelo Bielsa has the tools necessary to launch a promotion push and that his squad can be kept together long term.

The majority of the signings made by Leeds have been loan agreements but they have handed out a number of contract extensions, with the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, and Stuart Dallas all penning new deals.

It appears that has taken its toll as a document published by the FA has revealed that Leeds have paid £4,030,846 on agent and intermediary fees between the 1st of February 2019 and the 31st of January 2020.

The document shows that a total of £49,299,123 was paid by Championship clubs during that period, with Stoke City (£5,683,904), Swansea City (£5,199,242) and Fulham (£4,428,786) the only clubs to have paid more.

Leeds sit second in the Championship as things stand and at this point, it looks as though that financial commitment could be set to pay off.

It appears this reveal has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, however, with some frustrated by the number and others believing it’s part and parcel of the game.

Read their reaction here:


