‘Disgusting’, ‘A joke’ – Many Leeds United fans react to FA reveal over agent fees

Leeds United paid the fourth-most of any Championship club in agent and intermediary fees between the 1st of February 2019 and the 31st of January 2020, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Whites director of football Victor Orta has been busy over the past 12 months or so, ensuring that Marcelo Bielsa has the tools necessary to launch a promotion push and that his squad can be kept together long term.

The majority of the signings made by Leeds have been loan agreements but they have handed out a number of contract extensions, with the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, and Stuart Dallas all penning new deals.

It appears that has taken its toll as a document published by the FA has revealed that Leeds have paid £4,030,846 on agent and intermediary fees between the 1st of February 2019 and the 31st of January 2020.

The document shows that a total of £49,299,123 was paid by Championship clubs during that period, with Stoke City (£5,683,904), Swansea City (£5,199,242) and Fulham (£4,428,786) the only clubs to have paid more.

Leeds sit second in the Championship as things stand and at this point, it looks as though that financial commitment could be set to pay off.

It appears this reveal has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, however, with some frustrated by the number and others believing it’s part and parcel of the game.

Read their reaction here:

That’s just for Mino Raiola — Barney V2 (@barney___21) June 24, 2020

Not at all a conman costa agent, agents fees are not just related to signings they are also related to new contracts signed by many Leeds players, a % goes to the agent for securing an improved deal. — Nige ⚽️🍺🍾 MOT (@hectorswhites) June 24, 2020

Yeah, Orta is value for it, though. — Isaac (@IsaacBanfield) June 24, 2020

Agent fees are a joke , if I was one I wouldn’t be complaining tho — caleb 🇮🇨⚽️ (@caleb23lufc) June 25, 2020

We haven’t bought or loaned a player worth 4 million in 10 years. — Martin Barnes (@MartinB62957739) June 24, 2020

Disgusting really — ben (@benIufc) June 24, 2020

Please explain to the fans why agents are needed and its not just on signings but players contracts etc too. Thanks — peter-maurice (@petermauriceuk) June 24, 2020