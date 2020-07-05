‘Disgusted’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to latest loss

Middlesbrough remained in the relegation zone after losing narrowly to Queens Park Rangers on a frustrating Sunday afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship for fans of the Teesside club.

Neil Warnock was coming up against one of his former sides in the shape of the Hoops and it was they that ran out with the three points, Jordan Hugill’s goal proving the difference for the away side.

For Boro, then, it’s 44 points with five games to go when a win would have lifted them above the likes of Huddersfield and Charlton Athletic.

They’re in a better position than Luton and Barnsley but it’s still not comfortable by a long stretch and this home game is one they will feel as though they could have got something from before kick-off.

Fans were not happy on Twitter looking at the result, then, so let’s take a look at what has been said:

Defeat for #Boro at the Riverside — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 5, 2020

pic.twitter.com/rTlruoJed3 — Are The Boro At It Again? (@BoroBanterWatch) July 5, 2020

I’m going to stick my neck out and say this is worse than the strachan era. I wouldn’t bat an eye lid if we got rid of each and every single one of them. Absolute waste of space the lot of em — Louis Coulton-Massey (@louisC_M) July 5, 2020

It’s not warnock it’s the players this is the worst group of players since strachan a full rebuild is needed in the summer whether it’s in league 1 or the championship — Matthew Daniel (@matty_danielz) July 5, 2020

This is all on Gibson — Kevin (@Kevinho_2) July 5, 2020

players don’t care what a joke — Finlay (@Finlayyt) July 5, 2020

welcome League One — Royston Benston (@BenstonRoyston) July 5, 2020

Disgusted — Sean (@sean_a42) July 5, 2020