Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Disgusted’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to latest loss

Published

6 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough remained in the relegation zone after losing narrowly to Queens Park Rangers on a frustrating Sunday afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship for fans of the Teesside club.

Neil Warnock was coming up against one of his former sides in the shape of the Hoops and it was they that ran out with the three points, Jordan Hugill’s goal proving the difference for the away side.

For Boro, then, it’s 44 points with five games to go when a win would have lifted them above the likes of Huddersfield and Charlton Athletic.

They’re in a better position than Luton and Barnsley but it’s still not comfortable by a long stretch and this home game is one they will feel as though they could have got something from before kick-off.

Fans were not happy on Twitter looking at the result, then, so let’s take a look at what has been said:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Disgusted’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to latest loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: