‘Disgraceful’, ‘The worst’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans fume at one thing following Reading defeat

Charlton Athletic were beaten 1-0 by Reading at the Valley yesterday and many Addicks fans have been left fuming by the decisions that went against them.

George Puscas scored the decisive goal for the Royals very early on, hammering his penalty past Dillon Phillips inside three minutes.

Lee Bowyer’s men had much of the play after the goal, and finished with significantly more possession and shots, but were unable to get on the scoresheet.

They did have the ball in the back of the net in the first half when Chuks Aneke found himself in the right place at the right time to tap in a rebound but the goal was ruled out for offside, though replays show that may have been the wrong decision.

The Addicks were further frustrated in the dying moments of the game when Jake Forster-Caskey went down in the penalty area, only for the referee to wave away penalty shouts and book him for diving.

The defeat to Reading leaves Charlton just one place and one point above the bottom three with just three games remaining.

Bowyer’s men will likely feel that they should’ve taken something out of Saturday’s game, while many Addicks fans have been left fuming by the decisions that went against them.

Read their reaction here:

Single handedly the worst refereeing performance I've ever seen — j_ (@jsims_uk) July 11, 2020

Dont care if the players werent good enough today They did well enough to get into the positions needed to obtain a penalty (not one but two)!! – If we didnt deserve them then the rules of the game need to be changed — Neil Stevens (@4everAddickted) July 11, 2020

We were robbed!! 🤬 — Diane Davison (@DdavisonDiane) July 12, 2020

Absolute dumpster fire need to fix up attacking in the next game. Officials were dreadful too — TJ [LMcK] (@SEdegenerate) July 11, 2020

Referees were absolutely disgraceful. Poor choice of subs from Bowyer. — Guy Davies (@GuyJDavies) July 11, 2020

Disgraceful by the officials. Hope it doesn’t cost us our place in the championship. — Kevin Fuller (@FULLERK88) July 11, 2020

Seen the charlton penalty not given, ref and lino need to go to specsavers disgraceful decision. — Dave Samways (@samways_dave) July 11, 2020

Robbed! — Mr D – Covered End 🔴⚪️ (@MrDinnage) July 11, 2020