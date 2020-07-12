Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Disgraceful’, ‘The worst’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans fume at one thing following Reading defeat

Published

2 hours ago

on

Charlton Athletic were beaten 1-0 by Reading at the Valley yesterday and many Addicks fans have been left fuming by the decisions that went against them. 

George Puscas scored the decisive goal for the Royals very early on, hammering his penalty past Dillon Phillips inside three minutes.

Lee Bowyer’s men had much of the play after the goal, and finished with significantly more possession and shots, but were unable to get on the scoresheet.

They did have the ball in the back of the net in the first half when Chuks Aneke found himself in the right place at the right time to tap in a rebound but the goal was ruled out for offside, though replays show that may have been the wrong decision.

The Addicks were further frustrated in the dying moments of the game when Jake Forster-Caskey went down in the penalty area, only for the referee to wave away penalty shouts and book him for diving.

The defeat to Reading leaves Charlton just one place and one point above the bottom three with just three games remaining.

Have these 9 things happened to Charlton Athletic this season? Have a go now!

1 of 9

Have Charlton Athletic had a player reach the 10 goal mark in the Championship this season?

Bowyer’s men will likely feel that they should’ve taken something out of Saturday’s game, while many Addicks fans have been left fuming by the decisions that went against them.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Disgraceful’, ‘The worst’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans fume at one thing following Reading defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: