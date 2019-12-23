Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Disgraceful’, ‘Shocking’ – Loads of Bristol City fans were left reeling at this game-changing decision on Sunday

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bristol City lost 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship yesterday, courtesy of a late penalty from Barry Bannan.

Lee Johnson’s side were due to take a credible point from Hillsborough yesterday but for a controversial penalty awarded by Tony Harrington, who judged Robins’s player Tommy Rowe to have illegally brought down Wednesday forward Atdhe Nuhiu in the 85th-minute.

The penalty was awarded and finished by Bannan in-front of the Kop, succumbing Bristol City to their third-straight defeat in the Championship and dropping them down to 8th.

Plenty of Robins fans were unhappy with the decision to give a penalty, and they took to Twitter to say so.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Bristol City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

1. 2018 - Bristol City vs Brentford?

A big striker like Nuhiu seemed to be bundled down far too easily by the much smaller Rowe, and a lot of fans and pundits saw it as a soft decision from Harrington.

Here we take a look at some of the Bristol City fans’ reactions on Twitter to the decision:


Related Topics:

Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Disgraceful’, ‘Shocking’ – Loads of Bristol City fans were left reeling at this game-changing decision on Sunday

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: