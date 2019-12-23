‘Disgraceful’, ‘Shocking’ – Loads of Bristol City fans were left reeling at this game-changing decision on Sunday

Bristol City lost 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship yesterday, courtesy of a late penalty from Barry Bannan.

Lee Johnson’s side were due to take a credible point from Hillsborough yesterday but for a controversial penalty awarded by Tony Harrington, who judged Robins’s player Tommy Rowe to have illegally brought down Wednesday forward Atdhe Nuhiu in the 85th-minute.

The penalty was awarded and finished by Bannan in-front of the Kop, succumbing Bristol City to their third-straight defeat in the Championship and dropping them down to 8th.

Plenty of Robins fans were unhappy with the decision to give a penalty, and they took to Twitter to say so.

A big striker like Nuhiu seemed to be bundled down far too easily by the much smaller Rowe, and a lot of fans and pundits saw it as a soft decision from Harrington.

Here we take a look at some of the Bristol City fans’ reactions on Twitter to the decision:

Ref should be sacked — Edward Waddell (@eddiesphone) December 22, 2019

Unbelievable. How’s that ever been a pen😂 — Ben Pring (@ben_pring) December 22, 2019

Was never a pen 🙄 — Hadyn ⚽ (@hadyncity) December 22, 2019

How is that a penalty 😂 — George Fox (@george_fox999) December 22, 2019

That is a disgraceful decision — Asa Wilkinson (@dodgeultra) December 22, 2019

Never a pen — andy halman (@ahal56) December 22, 2019

Shocking decision, I'm afraid refereeing in the championship can be woeful. — Jez Wootton 💙💛 (@jezemondo) December 23, 2019