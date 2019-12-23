Bristol City
‘Disgraceful’, ‘Shocking’ – Loads of Bristol City fans were left reeling at this game-changing decision on Sunday
Bristol City lost 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship yesterday, courtesy of a late penalty from Barry Bannan.
Lee Johnson’s side were due to take a credible point from Hillsborough yesterday but for a controversial penalty awarded by Tony Harrington, who judged Robins’s player Tommy Rowe to have illegally brought down Wednesday forward Atdhe Nuhiu in the 85th-minute.
The penalty was awarded and finished by Bannan in-front of the Kop, succumbing Bristol City to their third-straight defeat in the Championship and dropping them down to 8th.
Plenty of Robins fans were unhappy with the decision to give a penalty, and they took to Twitter to say so.
A big striker like Nuhiu seemed to be bundled down far too easily by the much smaller Rowe, and a lot of fans and pundits saw it as a soft decision from Harrington.
Here we take a look at some of the Bristol City fans’ reactions on Twitter to the decision:
Ref should be sacked
— Edward Waddell (@eddiesphone) December 22, 2019
Unbelievable. How’s that ever been a pen😂
— Ben Pring (@ben_pring) December 22, 2019
Was never a pen 🙄
— Hadyn ⚽ (@hadyncity) December 22, 2019
How is that a penalty 😂
— George Fox (@george_fox999) December 22, 2019
That is a disgraceful decision
— Asa Wilkinson (@dodgeultra) December 22, 2019
Never a pen
— andy halman (@ahal56) December 22, 2019
Shocking decision, I'm afraid refereeing in the championship can be woeful.
— Jez Wootton 💙💛 (@jezemondo) December 23, 2019