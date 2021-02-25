‘Disgraceful’, ‘Paying the price’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss Dom Howson observation in wake of Brentford defeat

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 3-0 by Brentford last night in the Sky Bet Championship, with the Owls continuing to face the possibility of dropping into the third-tier of English football.

Neil Thompson has given the club a fighting chance at the foot of the Championship, but they’ve lost three on the spin now and sit 23rd in the table heading into the final third of the campaign.

Last night’s defeat to Brentford was the third consecutive fixture where Wednesday have failed to score a goal. They remain the division’s lowest goalscorers, having scored just 21 times this season.

The pressure is on the likes of Jordan Rhodes and Callum Paterson to fire Wednesday to safety, whilst Josh Windass has a supporting role.

The fact looks to be that Wednesday’s failure to sign another striker in the January transfer window has left them in bid trouble. That’s the view of Dom Howson, who has described the Owls as ‘shot-shy’ and ‘paying a high price’ for their inactivity in January.

We dive into how fans echo his thoughts…

Disgraceful that we didn’t bring a couple of strikers in during the transfer window. Such a clueless club. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) February 25, 2021

No cohesive strategy at the club both on and off the pitch is the problem. An owner who has invested millions but at best has been badly advised and at worst isn't prepared to listen and learn. You'd think he's pressed the self destruct button https://t.co/fNqORxpeAz — Baston Owls (@BastonOwls) February 25, 2021

Not firepower that's the prob it's the total lack of ability and quality to deliver the service for the forwards we our delivery is 40/50 yrd ⚽️ banged by Lees/Bannan to Patterson if he wins an header who gets the flick on ?? I've not seen anyone run on from a flick on ????? — Milts (@miltss2) February 25, 2021

“Poor recruitment”, the situation the club is in we’ve been swatting away players wanting to join us because there’s been thousands of them, erm nope. — Splayedflange (@TootallOwl) February 25, 2021

Yep, we waited all January for a striker and got nothing. Too much to ask Rhodes and Pato to play every game and expect goals. — Max Patrick (@Maxpatrick) February 25, 2021

You could have Harry Kane in our side he wouldn’t score! We don’t get the ball in the box our final 3rd play is 💩 — Peter Travis (@PeterTravis7) February 25, 2021

Well said Dom. Problem is those who are responsible dont care. Both on the pitch and off. — Liam Powell (@flash_aah) February 25, 2021

We're paying the price for having a clueless owner.

Be thankful that he's selling us soon — Nigel Johnson (@NigelJo08798077) February 25, 2021