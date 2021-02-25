Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Disgraceful’, ‘Paying the price’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss Dom Howson observation in wake of Brentford defeat

32 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 3-0 by Brentford last night in the Sky Bet Championship, with the Owls continuing to face the possibility of dropping into the third-tier of English football. 

Neil Thompson has given the club a fighting chance at the foot of the Championship, but they’ve lost three on the spin now and sit 23rd in the table heading into the final third of the campaign.

Last night’s defeat to Brentford was the third consecutive fixture where Wednesday have failed to score a goal. They remain the division’s lowest goalscorers, having scored just 21 times this season.

The pressure is on the likes of Jordan Rhodes and Callum Paterson to fire Wednesday to safety, whilst Josh Windass has a supporting role.

The fact looks to be that Wednesday’s failure to sign another striker in the January transfer window has left them in bid trouble. That’s the view of Dom Howson, who has described the Owls as ‘shot-shy’ and ‘paying a high price’ for their inactivity in January.

We dive into how fans echo his thoughts…


