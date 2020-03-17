‘Disgraceful’, ‘Pathetic’ – This 2016 West Brom addition has proven some of these fans wrong

When West Bromwich Albion opted to bolster their attacking options by signing Hal Robson-Kanu in 2016, it is fair to say that the reaction from the club’s supporters was mixed.

Whilst some fans welcomed the Wales international to the Hawthorns, others questioned why the Baggies decided to swoop for the forward.

Although he enjoyed a fruitful Euro 2016 campaign with his country, Robson-Kanu’s form for Reading during the previous campaign was relatively underwhelming as he was only able to score three goals in 28 Championship appearances.

After the club announced that they had completed the signing of the forward, these Baggies fans reacted on Twitter.

Here, in our latest FLW Rewind article, we assess whether the club’s supporters were right to respond to Robson-Kanu’s arrival in the manner expressed above.

A slow start to life at West Brom by the forward resulted in him failing to deliver the goods in the Premier League in his first two seasons with the club.

Following the Baggies’ relegation to the second-tier, Robson-Kanu fell down the pecking order due to the form illustrated by Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle.

Whereas the aforementioned duo combined to score 46 goals last season in all competitions, the former Reading man was only able to find the back of the net on four occasions.

However, after Rodriguez and Gayle both departed from the Hawthorns last summer, Robson-Kanu was given the chance to prove himself by West Brom manager Slaven Bilic during the opening stages of current campaign.

A superb run of form which saw him score six goals in nine league games resulted in the forward establishing himself as the club’s first-choice striker.

Having since taken his individual tally to double figures, it could be argued that Robson-Kanu holds the key to the Baggies’ promotion hopes.

As well as being clinical in-front of goal, the forward has illustrated that he is capable of linking up play with the likes of Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana in recent months.

By continuing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis between now and the end of the season, the forward could continue to prove his doubters wrong by guiding West Brom back to the Premier League.