‘Disgraceful’, ‘Ludicrous’ – Plenty of Norwich City fans offer reaction to emerging transfer news

Barcelona have offered Championship club Norwich City a loan deal for highly-rated defender Max Aarons.

The Canaries have no intention of taking the offer due to the fact that there is no obligation to buy the right-back after the loan is completed.

Norwich are back in the Championship after a season in the Premier League, where the young right-back impressed despite the club’s relegation during the tough campaign.

Now, Aarons is on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, which include Barcelona and, at the start of the window, Champions League winners Bayern Munich.

The Canaries take on Preston North End this weekend in their second game of the league season, and it is not yet known whether Aarons will be starting the fixture after this recent speculation.

Here’s how Norwich supporters reacted to the news of Barcelona’s offer for the talented youngster…

I’m sorry the fact they want a loan with no obligation to buy is disgraceful makes me wonder if Barca are in financial trouble. — Shane Jones (@Shaney_ncfc) September 19, 2020

Would be ludicrous to loan him out considering we only have one other option — Ollie (@_olliebutton) September 19, 2020

People saying we have ruined a life changing move for Max Aarons😂 Barca offered to loan him with no obligation to buy. If they wanted him that badly they would offer the money and Norwich would have no problem accepting #ncfc pic.twitter.com/Auj8RINQ68 — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) September 19, 2020

Would love to see Aarons sold to Barca so we can add it to the trophy cabinet — Ben (@BenNCFC_) September 19, 2020

Our main problem with Aarons is the market is relatively over stocked with good fast young rbs options means we are likely to keep him as our valuation is not met. The value of those contract extensions last season proving their worth. 💚 having coveted players #ncfc #hardball — Stephen Thorndyke (@Zipperslf) September 19, 2020

Can’t see Aarons starting today due to his head being turned by Barca. Bali Mumba step up booooy #ncfc — Elliot (@NCFC_EC) September 19, 2020

20 million for Max Aarons you gotta take that hant you — connor whitehair (@cdog10ncfc) September 19, 2020