‘Disgraceful, ‘League One bound’ – Many Derby fans saying the same thing after Reading defeat

Some Derby County supporters have been suggesting that the Rams could well be looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone, following the Rams’ 3-0 defeat at Reading.

Phillip Cocu’s side were put on the back foot inside the opening three minutes of the game when Scott Malone was sent off for bringing down Yakou Meite inside the box, and Reading scored the resulting penalty through Charlie Adam, before eventually adding two more in the second period to make the score line look more emphatic.

The 3-0 result was harsh on the Rams, who for large parts especially in the first half produced a spirited performance with ten men, but they suffered with the same problems that have hampered them on their travels all season, with Cocu’s side struggling to find enough creativity in attack and being guilty of making mistakes at the back.

The defeat means that the Rams remain winless away from home since the opening day of the season, and they have now lost six successive away matches in the Championship without scoring a single goal – and that is something that will have to change if they are going to avoid getting caught up in a relegation battle.

Derby also continued their poor record away from home against teams in the South of the country, with the defeat at Reading the fourth time this term that they have been beaten by a 3-0 score line, having lost by that margin at Brentford, Fulham and Charlton Athletic.

Cocu’s side are now just seven points clear of the bottom three, having dropped down to 17th place following a run of six games without a win, and some of the Rams’ supporters are starting to get worried that they could be heading for relegation trouble.

Here then, we take a look at what Derby fans have had to say about the club’s latest setback on their travels…

Another 3-0 away, how many more times? — reece (@reece12256632) December 21, 2019

We’re actually league one bound — Jake Roberts (@robertswjake) December 21, 2019

Disgraceful — Ken Davies (@kensdavies) December 21, 2019

league one here we come — keeley ♡ 125 (@keeleymitchellx) December 21, 2019

Near London, Away games, 3-0 again. — Lee 🇰🇷 (@ChanYoungLee03) December 21, 2019

At least we’ve got consistency in London — Ben Thorpe🇳🇱 (@bendcfcthorpe17) December 21, 2019

No it’s totally the players. He needs a season to see who he wants to keep. Can’t see he wants to keep many though 🙄 — Brad E (@BradnHollz) December 21, 2019

Played much better and have better stats than we have been doing but still doesn't explain the result. Its embarrassing. — Lucyhackett (@Lucyhackett12) December 21, 2019