‘Disgraceful’, ‘Don’t understand this’ – These Cardiff City fans react as player departure confirmed

As far as transfer activity goes this summer, it hasn’t been a whirlwind at Cardiff City this summer, although Mick McCarthy has made some shrewd moves to try and strengthen his squad ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Bluebirds had a strong second half to last season under his leadership and the former Republic of Ireland boss has done his best to not change too much, although experienced figures such as Joe Bennett, Sol Bamba and Junior Hoilett were released.

McCarthy has added James Collins, Ryan Wintle and Mark McGuinness on a permanent basis whilst Ryan Giles has come in from Wolves on loan and there may be more to come, but one current player who didn’t seem to be in McCarthy’s plans was Gavin Whyte.

The Northern Ireland international departed for Hull City on loan in January just days before McCarthy was appointed as Neil Harris’ successor, but he’s been able to have a look at the 25-year-old in pre-season and some Cardiff fans believe he has performed well.

Seemingly not well enough though for McCarthy’s liking as Whyte has re-joined Oxford United – the club that Cardiff signed him from in 2019 – on a season-long loan.

It’s a puzzling move for some as City lack wingers as it is – let’s look at the reaction to the move from Cardiff supporters on social media.

absolutely disgraceful considering how light we already are and the fact he actually did alright certainly better than marley watkins who I assume mick is replacing him with — ً 💙🐦 (@mateojamesh) July 31, 2021

Not sure about this but good luck at Oxford 👍 — gareth dunning (@Gzone77) July 31, 2021

Had a decent pre season, limited options on the wing….cool 👍🏻 — Adam Brown (@grounderlust1) July 31, 2021

Desperately short on wingers and we let one go on loan. Hope there's a plan to allow this — Craig Paynter (@CraigPaynter) July 31, 2021

Will the last creative player to leave please switch off the lights — Mike Honey (@micil57) July 31, 2021

Really? He was having a good pre-season! — Jensen (@Jensen_CCFC) July 31, 2021

Really don’t understand this. We are very light on attackers, so why we letting another one go? https://t.co/QuaTktVOsv — Kieron (@Kieron_777) July 31, 2021

Has a decent pre-season and still gets loaned out. This club man. https://t.co/P90yh3vv72 — Tom (@TomReek17) July 31, 2021

Best player in pre season, don’t understand this. https://t.co/vivohBDgag — Cardiff City Social (@ccfcsocial) July 31, 2021