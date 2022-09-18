“Disgraceful” – Cardiff City fan pundit issues verdict on Steve Morison sacking

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have perhaps surprisingly announced that they have parted company with manager Steve Morison on Sunday afternoon.

The decision was made by the Bluebirds hierarchy following a 1-0 defeat on the road to struggling Huddersfield Town, which left Cardiff in 18th position in the Championship going into the international break.

Just days before, Morison had led Cardiff to a 3-2 win away from home against Middlesbrough, but five defeats from their opening 10 matches was clearly enough for Vincent Tan to pull the trigger.

Morison had been in charge at Cardiff since October 2021, initially on a temporary basis following the departure of Mick McCarthy, but he was eventually handed a full-time contract and a promotion from his job as under-23’s boss.

Winner of the Championship’s Manager of the Month award for March 2022, Morison won 16 of his 45 matches in charge but defeat to the Terriers was his final moment.

And in no uncertain terms, FLW’s Cardiff fan pundit Ben Johnsey is not pleased with the powers-that-be at the club who have made the decision to get rid of Morison from his job.

“To put it bluntly, the sacking of Steve Morison is disgraceful,” Ben said.

“After signing 17 new players, being given the opportunity to revamp the side, build a new philosophy, and having brought the wage bill down, he’s done brilliantly over the summer – it makes absolutely no sense to let him go.

“We’re just 10 games in, we’re not sat in a particularly bad position, we’re currently in 18th which is understandable given the amount of players that have come in, it’s going to take time and he’s not been given that.

“As for the board’s decision to let him go, it’s left most fans including myself speechless to be honest, because there’s no logical reason going forward and a view going forward to show why sacking him would make sense.

“We just have to see now where the club decide to go in terms of style of football, style of manager and with the players we have.”

The Verdict

Despite a defeat to Huddersfield, which some would see as a very, very poor result considering how they’ve been so far this season, Morison’s sacking has taken seemingly everyone by surprise.

The Championship doesn’t seem too special this year, and just one victory could catapult Cardiff into the top half of the table at an early stage of the season.

It doesn’t make too much sense to give Morison the freedom to make so many changes in terms of personnel over the summer and then after just 10 matches of the new season let him go, but who knows what Vincent Tan and the board of directors are thinking.

Morison showed promise as a manager and will no doubt get another job soon, and Cardiff may prove to regret making the decision that they have.