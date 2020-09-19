‘Disgraceful behaviour’, ‘Shocking’ – These Birmingham City fans react to controversial moment in Swansea draw

Birmingham City picked up a creditable point at Swansea City this afternoon to make it two unbeaten under Aitor Karanka.

However, the game may be best remembered for an incident involving Swans coach and Blues midfielder Jon Toral that cause a melee between the two sets of benches and players.

In fairness, Toral appeared to do little wrong, with Tate grabbing the former Hull man around the throat after words had been exchanged, with the player falling to the floor.

Unsurprisingly, that caused anger between all those who saw it and Birmingham’s shared a tweet of the incident shortly after it happened an appeared confused as to why the Swansea coach did what he did and also that Tate escaped punishment.

As you would expect, the tweet prompted plenty of responses from the fans, who were not happy with the ex-Swans player and were critical of the way he conducted himself.

Here we look at some of the comments…

Blues fans have just been jailed for less than this… — Connor (@ConnorB_21) September 19, 2020

This is disgusting & I hope that coward is dealt with severely. You cannot go around doing this to ANYONE. — Bcfc Wendy (@womble28) September 19, 2020

A player does that he gets a ban for violent conduct. Coach needs exactly the same. — Alex James (@ytfcaj00) September 19, 2020

And I bet 100000% nothing has or will be done because it was a Birmingham player 🙂 — Lewis (@EverSoSlightlyy) September 19, 2020

Seen players react in the heat of the moment which is nothing new but when a coach behaves like that then something is seriously wrong!

Disgraceful behaviour!

Get your house in order @SwansOfficial 😡#bcfc — Blues 4 All (@blues_4_all) September 19, 2020

@EFL your staff going to sort this? Shocking. UTB 🔵⚪️ — Carol Brady MBE (@carolbradycpcm) September 19, 2020

Touchline ban and fine for him! Shocking behaviour!! — DanielDixon (@BrummieDan1875) September 19, 2020