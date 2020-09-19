Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Disgraceful behaviour’, ‘Shocking’ – These Birmingham City fans react to controversial moment in Swansea draw

Published

6 mins ago

on

Birmingham City picked up a creditable point at Swansea City this afternoon to make it two unbeaten under Aitor Karanka.

However, the game may be best remembered for an incident involving Swans coach and Blues midfielder Jon Toral that cause a melee between the two sets of benches and players.

In fairness, Toral appeared to do little wrong, with Tate grabbing the former Hull man around the throat after words had been exchanged, with the player falling to the floor.

Unsurprisingly, that caused anger between all those who saw it and Birmingham’s shared a tweet of the incident shortly after it happened an appeared confused as to why the Swansea coach did what he did and also that Tate escaped punishment.

As you would expect, the tweet prompted plenty of responses from the fans, who were not happy with the ex-Swans player and were critical of the way he conducted himself.

Here we look at some of the comments…


