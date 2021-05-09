‘Disgraceful’, ‘Awful’ – This Portsmouth man comes in for fierce criticism after play-off heartbreak

Portsmouth’s promotion hopes ended this afternoon as they failed to make the play-offs following a 1-0 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley.

Danny Cowley’s men went into the fixture knowing that a win would secure a top six finish, however with Oxford and Charlton breathing down their necks, they knew anything other than that wouldn’t be enough.

And, with the latter two winning, Pompey have ended up finishing the season in 8th position.

The manner of the defeat will have angered the fans today, and whilst most of the team were at fault, Marcus Harness came in for criticism for his display.

The 25-year-old had a tough afternoon, as he failed to make the impact he would’ve wanted on the ball, and he also picked up a booking on what was a hugely frustrating day.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Harness from the Pompey fans on Twitter…

Harness literally jogging to close people down. Disgraceful. #pompey — Liam Wilkins (@LDW1891) May 9, 2021

Harness is national league at best 🔵⚪️ #pompey — Brad Sexton (@bradsexton14) May 9, 2021

Harness needs to be dragged. He couldn’t care less. #pompey — Liam Wilkins (@LDW1891) May 9, 2021

Harness is awful #Pompey — Forgotten Pompey Goals (@pompey_goals) May 9, 2021

So bad, never seen him take on one player! — Lee Bassett (@Norm49113908) May 9, 2021

Harness more interested in Jujitsu than his actual job. #pompey — Liam Wilkins (@LDW1891) May 9, 2021

Haven't seen harness pass the ball to a blue shirt today #Pompey — Andy Horton (@andyhorton94) May 9, 2021