Portsmouth

‘Disgraceful’, ‘Awful’ – This Portsmouth man comes in for fierce criticism after play-off heartbreak

Published

7 mins ago

on

Portsmouth’s promotion hopes ended this afternoon as they failed to make the play-offs following a 1-0 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley.

Danny Cowley’s men went into the fixture knowing that a win would secure a top six finish, however with Oxford and Charlton breathing down their necks, they knew anything other than that wouldn’t be enough.

And, with the latter two winning, Pompey have ended up finishing the season in 8th position.

The manner of the defeat will have angered the fans today, and whilst most of the team were at fault, Marcus Harness came in for criticism for his display.

The 25-year-old had a tough afternoon, as he failed to make the impact he would’ve wanted on the ball, and he also picked up a booking on what was a hugely frustrating day.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Harness from the Pompey fans on Twitter…


