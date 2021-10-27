‘Disgraceful and shameful’, ‘Robbed’ – Many QPR fans react to recent events v Sunderland

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s controversial loss on penalties to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup last night at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The game was marred by a strange incident in the second half as Charlie Austin bundled in from close range for what looked to be a completely legal goal, however to the surprise of many within the stadium, the linesman disallowed the goal for offside.

To make matters worse for the R’s, the West Londoners then went on to lose the game on penalties after Yoann Barbet skied his effort well over the cross bar, thus capping an all round disappointing night for Mark Warburton’s side.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the QPR faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media after the conclusion of the cup tie.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Nothing else needs to be said pic.twitter.com/OoJkANXb7k — Andrew McLintock (@mclintocka9) October 26, 2021

Warburton stuck in his ways tonight, formation was totally wrong from the start — Shaun (@shauny_wheelz) October 26, 2021

Them penalties was like out performance lazy and not bothered. Another disappointing performance miles off it atm. Hope nick London asks some challenging questions for once. Why was chair playing holding midfielder next to amos for 60 odd mins. What's the point of andre gray lazy — jay qpr adams (@jayjay211291) October 26, 2021

Absolutely disgraceful and shameful to loss like that against this opposition. Something is wrong and needs fixing otherwise that is season over. — Neil Marshall (@ntmarshan) October 26, 2021

When will the manager ever learn from his mistakes. You can't play without a bloody midfield. Chair is not a central midfielder. — David Rowe (@singapore_dave) October 26, 2021

That was worringly uninspired performance. No effort at all. — Timo Lohi (@TimoLohi) October 26, 2021

Them penalty’s seemed like nobody was bothered. Lazy pens, proper lazy! — ReeceQPR (@Boothreece92) October 26, 2021

Robbed with the disallowed goal. That being said we were rubbish and looked so flat, shocking performance. — Daniel Francis (@DanielF0208) October 26, 2021