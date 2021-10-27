Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Disgraceful and shameful’, ‘Robbed’ – Many QPR fans react to recent events v Sunderland

Published

7 mins ago

on

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s controversial loss on penalties to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup last night at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. 

The game was marred by a strange incident in the second half as Charlie Austin bundled in from close range for what looked to be a completely legal goal, however to the surprise of many within the stadium, the linesman disallowed the goal for offside.

To make matters worse for the R’s, the West Londoners then went on to lose the game on penalties after Yoann Barbet skied his effort well over the cross bar, thus capping an all round disappointing night for Mark Warburton’s side.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the QPR faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media after the conclusion of the cup tie.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


