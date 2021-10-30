‘Disgraceful and embarrassing’, ‘Had a mare’ – This West Brom player comes in for criticism after role in Fulham defeat

West Brom lost ground in the race for automatic promotion as they were beaten 3-0 by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

In fairness, the result doesn’t tell the whole story, as Albion were firmly in the game when they went behind as a dubious penalty was awarded to the hosts.

However, they could only blame themselves for the second, with midfielder Robert Snodgrass gifting the ball to Aleksandar Mitrovic with a poor backpass.

The creative midfielder kept his place in the XI after a brilliant performance in the win over Bristol City last time out, but he couldn’t replicate that form today.

As well as the mistake for the goal, Snodgrass picked up a booking, where he was perhaps lucky, and he didn’t have the same influence on the team as he did against the Robins.

But, it was the error that got the fans talking, as it came in a crucial period of the game. Here we look at some of the reaction to Snodgrass’ display from Twitter…

Snodgrass has had a mare there#WBA — Warren Cooke (@Woz_gog) October 30, 2021

How can you play this way with pinky and perky in the middle they’re just awful my Snodgrass predictions coming true he can’t keep up with play and is getting bypassed with ease get him off and Molumby on and get some energy on now for Christ sake Fulham have been awful #wba — Jon Simonian (@_Simonian) October 30, 2021

Need to understand why Snodgrass passed the ball to the complete opposite side where Johnstone was standing #WBA — Martyn Poole (@MartynPoole4) October 30, 2021

I'd have sawyers back if it meant Snodgrass didn't get a game again #WBA — kevin (@electricelery1) October 30, 2021

Particularly given his experience, Snodgrass has been disgraceful and embarrassing today #wba — Steve Penn (@pennwba) October 30, 2021

What I do know is this.. Val cannot be blamed today for a poor refereeing performance and an individual error from Snodgrass. — Gemma Colledge (@GemmaColledge) October 30, 2021

Snodgrass out and Molumby in. Get a decent striker in January and we might actually make playoffs. — Tom Noake (@NoakeTom) October 30, 2021