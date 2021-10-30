Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Disgraceful and embarrassing’, ‘Had a mare’ – This West Brom player comes in for criticism after role in Fulham defeat

Published

10 mins ago

on

West Brom lost ground in the race for automatic promotion as they were beaten 3-0 by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

In fairness, the result doesn’t tell the whole story, as Albion were firmly in the game when they went behind as a dubious penalty was awarded to the hosts.

However, they could only blame themselves for the second, with midfielder Robert Snodgrass gifting the ball to Aleksandar Mitrovic with a poor backpass.

The creative midfielder kept his place in the XI after a brilliant performance in the win over Bristol City last time out, but he couldn’t replicate that form today.

As well as the mistake for the goal, Snodgrass picked up a booking, where he was perhaps lucky, and he didn’t have the same influence on the team as he did against the Robins.

But, it was the error that got the fans talking, as it came in a crucial period of the game. Here we look at some of the reaction to Snodgrass’ display from Twitter…


