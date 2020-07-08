Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Disgraceful,’ ‘Absolutely shocking!’ – These Leeds fans aren’t impressed as promotion rivals seek edge in race

Brentford emerged victorious from their game against Charlton Athletic in the Sky Bet Championship but certainly left it late to do so with a pair of goals coming right towards the end of the match.

Macauley Bonne had put the away side in front and, whilst Charlton fans were obviously pleased about that, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion supporters were no doubt keen to see the away side see a win through.

In the end, that is not what happened and the Bees took a big three points in the promotion race, with Thomas Frank using the second and final drinks break to get out his tactics board and work on a few things with his players.

It obviously helped, as 1-0 down became 2-1 up in the minutes that followed and, for some Leeds fans, such a move didn’t seem fair.

Indeed, a fair bit was said on social media about it, so let’s take a look at what they had to say:


