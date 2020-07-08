‘Disgraceful,’ ‘Absolutely shocking!’ – These Leeds fans aren’t impressed as promotion rivals seek edge in race

Brentford emerged victorious from their game against Charlton Athletic in the Sky Bet Championship but certainly left it late to do so with a pair of goals coming right towards the end of the match.

Macauley Bonne had put the away side in front and, whilst Charlton fans were obviously pleased about that, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion supporters were no doubt keen to see the away side see a win through.

In the end, that is not what happened and the Bees took a big three points in the promotion race, with Thomas Frank using the second and final drinks break to get out his tactics board and work on a few things with his players.

It obviously helped, as 1-0 down became 2-1 up in the minutes that followed and, for some Leeds fans, such a move didn’t seem fair.

Indeed, a fair bit was said on social media about it, so let’s take a look at what they had to say:

Imagine the outrage if Bielsa did this!!! It’s a water break not a team talk – these breaks need scraping! Absolute SHAMBLES!!!! #BFC #CAFC pic.twitter.com/EGhY9jhixU — Tommaso Yorkshire T ⚪️ (@tommy23h) July 7, 2020

Utter exploitation of the water break. Beats standing outside of Derby's training ground imo. Be consistent @EFL_Comms & Act! We got £200,000 fine if I remember correctly. — Leeds United Ultras (@UltrasLeeds) July 7, 2020

Surely there are rules against this — Alan Mills (@alanjmills) July 7, 2020

Disgraceful shocking cheaters — fredchapman46 (@fredchapman46) July 7, 2020

Absolutely shocking! These breaks need to be scrapped — Simon Saverton (@SavertonSimon) July 7, 2020

It's mind games from them lot at minute — christo (@ctrlitt) July 7, 2020

@EFL need to look into this! — Stu W. (@StuartWillis19) July 7, 2020

@Icfclewis @pafcwardie now you see why I want these out of the game — AlioskiTime (@_ht10_) July 7, 2020

Using it like a time out not a drinks break! 👎 — Peter Wright (@Pwright111) July 8, 2020

Against the spirit of game if Bielsa did it and they'd make a new law up to fine us/deduct us points #corrupt — BiblicalGreb (@GrebLufc) July 7, 2020