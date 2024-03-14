Highlights Reading FC faces financial woes with the sale of the training ground to Wycombe Wanderers, causing concern for supporters and potential buyers.

Defender Tom McIntyre, a former player, criticized the decision on social media, reflecting the frustration of many fans towards owner Dai Yongge.

The future of the club remains uncertain, with hopes resting on finding a genuine buyer to secure a brighter future and avoid relegation in League One.

Tom McIntyre has slammed Reading owner Dai Yongge after it was revealed the club are set to sell their training ground to Wycombe Wanderers.

Reading FC to sell training ground

The Royals’ financial issues are well-documented, with the club having suffered regularly over the past few years due to the mismanagement from Yongge.

And, the bad news keeps on coming for Reading, as reports claimed that the club are desperately seeking funds to help cover a shortfall this month, which prompted talk that they could sell their Bearwood Park base.

On Thursday it was then revealed that Wycombe were in talks to buy the training ground, in what is a massive blow for Reading.

Not only will it cause problems for the first-team, but, more worryingly, it’s already thought to have put off potential buyers, as the value of the club obviously changes with the training ground no longer owned by Reading.

Naturally, this concerned all connected to the Berkshire outfit, and one man who still holds Reading close to his heart is McIntyre.

The defender came through the ranks with the Royals and he would go on to make over 100 appearances for his boyhood club before he was sold to Portsmouth in the January window, a move which came about because of Reading’s financial situation.

So, McIntyre’s thoughts reflect those of any supporter, and he took to social media with an angry message in response to the news about Wycombe’s intention to buy the training ground.

“What an absolutely shocking decision! Nothing short of a disgrace.”

Reading FC’s future

The outlook for Reading remains very bleak, and there’s only one outcome that’s needed - for Yongge to sell the club.

But, you just worry about how realistic a buyer is, and, as mentioned, the training ground being sold just creates another problem when it comes to completing a sale.

Yongge has claimed that there are interested parties, but things were thought to be at an advanced stage with buyers in the past, yet they would fall down late on in negotiations. Therefore, it’s natural to fear the worst, and there’s not much longer that this can continue to drag on.

The supporters will continue to protest and hopefully a genuine buyer does come forward to take over the club, allowing them to build for a brighter future.

For Selles and the players, it’s about focusing on football, and they have managed to do that this season despite all the distractions.

League One Table (As it stands March 14th) Team P GD Pts 18 Reading 38 -6 39 19 Burton Albion 37 -18 39 20 Cambridge United 37 -19 39 21 Cheltenham 36 -20 34 22 Fleetwood 38 -20 33 23 Port Vale 36 -24 33 24 Carlisle 37 -33 23

The side still have work to do to avoid a second successive relegation, but there is a unity between the players and the fans, and there should be enough quality to ensure they don’t fall into the bottom four.

It’s worth noting that without the six points they’ve lost this season, Reading would be sitting relatively comfortably in 15th.

Reading are back in action at home to Cambridge this weekend.