Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

AFC Bournemouth

‘Disgrace’, ‘Should be embarrassed with himself’ – These Watford fans take aim at rival player following Bournemouth loss

Published

9 mins ago

on

It only took one goal to separate AFC Bournemouth and Watford – but that was only half of the story.

Arnaut Danjuma scored the only goal of the game in the second half, firing in past Daniel Bachmann’s near post after 61 minutes.

The win lifts Bournemouth back into the play off spots – maybe only just for a few hours with Cardiff set to play Middlesbrough this afternoon – but an incident that occurred late in the match overshadowed everything.

Jefferson Lerma – who had already riled opposition fans earlier in the game by theatrically going to the floor under a Nathaniel Chalobah challenge – was fouled by Joao Pedro in the final moments of the match and the Brazilian was given his second booking in as many minutes.

But that was just the start of things – a mass brawl ensued involving the likes of Jack Wilshere and Ismaila Sarr, with the Senegal international perhaps lucky that he didn’t see red himself for the incident.

20 quiz questions about Watford’s current squad that Hornets fans should be getting correct

1 of 20

Which member of Watford's squad joined the club first?

The handbags continued for a good few minutes and the referee struggled to retain order – but when he did he issued Wilshere with his marching orders.

But it was Lerma that was still targeted by Hornets fans for his antics during the game – and they took to Twitter to vent their frustration.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Disgrace’, ‘Should be embarrassed with himself’ – These Watford fans take aim at rival player following Bournemouth loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: