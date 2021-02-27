‘Disgrace’, ‘Should be embarrassed with himself’ – These Watford fans take aim at rival player following Bournemouth loss

It only took one goal to separate AFC Bournemouth and Watford – but that was only half of the story.

Arnaut Danjuma scored the only goal of the game in the second half, firing in past Daniel Bachmann’s near post after 61 minutes.

The win lifts Bournemouth back into the play off spots – maybe only just for a few hours with Cardiff set to play Middlesbrough this afternoon – but an incident that occurred late in the match overshadowed everything.

Jefferson Lerma – who had already riled opposition fans earlier in the game by theatrically going to the floor under a Nathaniel Chalobah challenge – was fouled by Joao Pedro in the final moments of the match and the Brazilian was given his second booking in as many minutes.

But that was just the start of things – a mass brawl ensued involving the likes of Jack Wilshere and Ismaila Sarr, with the Senegal international perhaps lucky that he didn’t see red himself for the incident.

It all went off at the end of Bournemouth v Watford… 😡 João Pedro and Jack Wilshere both sent off! 🟥 pic.twitter.com/pjcbtconx9 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2021

20 quiz questions about Watford’s current squad that Hornets fans should be getting correct

1 of 20 Which member of Watford's squad joined the club first? Troy Deeney Craig Cathcart Etienne Capoue Christian Kabasele

The handbags continued for a good few minutes and the referee struggled to retain order – but when he did he issued Wilshere with his marching orders.

But it was Lerma that was still targeted by Hornets fans for his antics during the game – and they took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Jefferson Lerma is a disgrace to football — • (@louorns) February 27, 2021

LERMA YOURE A CHEAT I HOPE BOURNEMOTH GET RELEGATED pic.twitter.com/kgHu2K2pdc — Harley 🇬🇧 (@harleywfc) February 27, 2021

lerma should be embarrassed with himself, typical bournemouth — caoimhe (@CeevsPip) February 27, 2021

Sometimes I forget why I dislike Bournemouth and then I remember when I watch games like that. Lerma doesn’t deserve to play football after that acting performance. #watfordfc — georgie (@georgiestockers) February 27, 2021

Would've expected at least 20 minutes of added time after Lerma died on the pitch. #watfordfc — Aidan 🐝 (@aidyhogwfc) February 27, 2021

Jefferson Lerma has done very well to finish these game considering he’s broken his leg 4 times. #BOUWAT #watfordfc #cheat — TW (@Wadfordman) February 27, 2021

No words after that. Lerma a disgrace. That is all! #watfordfc — Michael Froom (@froomaldo) February 27, 2021

Lerma has been a disgrace today, embarrassing 😂 #WatfordFC #BOUWAT — Lee Jackson (@LeeJackson_1) February 27, 2021