Fulham

‘Disgrace’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to announcement following flashpoint v Fulham

Published

19 mins ago

on

The FA have recently confirmed that Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrović has been suspended for three matches following an altercation with Leeds United defender Ben White. 

The Serbian striker elbowed the Brighton loanee at Elland Road, in an incident that went unpunished on the day, as Leeds went on to win 3-0 to move to the top of the Championship table.

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison saw Marcelo Bielsa’s side run out comfortable winners on the day, as they sent out a real statement to the rest of their promotion rivals.

Mitrovic will now miss matches against QPR, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, all of which are crucial matches for Scott Parker’s side in their bid for promotion back into the Premier League.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Mitrovic’s suspension over the incident.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


