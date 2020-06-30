‘Disgrace’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to announcement following flashpoint v Fulham

The FA have recently confirmed that Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrović has been suspended for three matches following an altercation with Leeds United defender Ben White.

The Serbian striker elbowed the Brighton loanee at Elland Road, in an incident that went unpunished on the day, as Leeds went on to win 3-0 to move to the top of the Championship table.

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison saw Marcelo Bielsa’s side run out comfortable winners on the day, as they sent out a real statement to the rest of their promotion rivals.

Mitrovic will now miss matches against QPR, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, all of which are crucial matches for Scott Parker’s side in their bid for promotion back into the Premier League.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Mitrovic’s suspension over the incident.

Bamford does a Roly poly and get more . 3 games a disgrace. Anyone other than white would be still rolling around now — david wright (@wrightsmobiles) June 29, 2020

It's violent conduct, he's deliberately struck a player off the ball. A three-match ban is him getting off lightly — ¡Josh Townend, Carajo! 💙💛 (@Josh_T95) June 30, 2020

Should be 4 to compensate for the 89 minutes extra he got to play on Saturday. — MJ (@elland_toad) June 29, 2020

Lucky it’s just 3 — Bite (@biteyerlegs70) June 29, 2020

Should be more than 3 as he new what he was doing total disgrace — LUFC 82 (@82Lufc) June 29, 2020

Is that all? Repeat offender — Keep fighting 💙 💛 (@sam51h) June 29, 2020

Fulham lucky it’s only 3 games — Rub TheDub (@Rubthedub) June 29, 2020

Silly boy. — Spoon Boots (@spoon_boots) June 29, 2020

That’s Fulham’s promotion charge up in smoke. — john stubbins (@johnstubbins) June 29, 2020

Wrong decision he should be banned till next season at least — cj13 (@felixe1967) June 29, 2020

Justice served — Eddie brown (@Rochdalebuddha) June 29, 2020

Wrong decision.should be 5 atleast — Kas (@somisak72) June 29, 2020